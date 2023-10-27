Alan Wake 2 Rock Rock Tree Cult Stash Combination Solution

There are some really odd things to find in this forest.

While plenty of cult stashes require light, this one needs more than normal. As you’re running after Tor and Odin in their van, you’ll find the Rock Rock Tree Cult Stash that requires a little math and good vision. It also might not hurt to turn your brightness up a little bit.

How to Solve Rock Rock Tree Cult Stash

Cult Stash Location

You’ll naturally come across this as you follow Tor and Odin’s van toward the Cauldron Lakeshore. It’s nighttime, and your flashlight will likely catch the first combination hint on a rock as you enter the ravine. The Cult Stash is a little up the way, but you will walk right by it to continue forward.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

There will be a few Taken in this area that you will have to fight to get to the box and safely explore your surroundings.

Cult Stash Hint

The hint is “Rock, rock, tree. Are you bright enough?” It’s incredibly simple but also tells you everything you need to know. Two rocks and a tree have brightly illuminated (like the Crow’s Foot Hills Stash) and dim numbers on them. These create math problems you must solve to get the combination numbers.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

The math problems are 7-2, 3+3, and 6+2.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Thankfully, unlike the dreaded Watery Cult Stash, they only require basic math.

Cult Stash Combination

The rock to the right of the stash is the first in the combination, rather than the one you found upon entering this area, so you’ll need to change the dials to 658.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

With the Rock Rock Tree Cult Stash unlocked and looted, you can return to the path towards the Old Gods of Asgard concert and horde fight. Check out our links below for more of our Alan Wake 2 guides on Cult Stashes.