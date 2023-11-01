Alan Wake 2: Bright Falls Sheriff Station Cult Stash Combination Solution

Much of Alan Wake 2 is shrouded in mystery, and that is certainly by design. However, players can peek deeper into the abyss by collecting certain items in the game. For those hoping to do just do, here’s a guide on obtaining the Bright Falls Sheriff Station Cult Stash Combination Solution in Alan Wake 2.

Even in the relative security of a populated town, the influence of the cult behind the ritualistic killings can be felt. For players who think that the law will be a barrier against such nefarious machinations, a rude surprise lies in wait at the Sheriff Station.

How to Find the Combination Solution for the Bright Falls Sheriff Station Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

The town of Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2 is a place that will see plenty of screen time, and after players make their way back in Chapter 6, there will be a need to visit the Sheriff’s Station. This time, though, you will have the handy bolt cutters in possession, which will grant access to the evidence room.

Get rid of the lock on the door, and venture inside to find a Cult Stash that is locked behind a combination lock. Looking at the hints, it may appear to be just a bunch of random shapes but look closer for a possible solution.

Image Source: 505 Games

The key to solving this puzzle is to take note of the number of lines that make up each shape, leading to the corresponding number on the lock. As such, the solo line will correspond to the one, the triangle with a line through it will be four, and lastly, the hexagon will have six lines.

Image Source: 505 Games

Put that all together, and the code to break the lock will be 1, 4, and then 6.

That’s all there is to know about obtaining the Kalevala Knights Workshop Cult Stash combination solution in Alan Wake 2. You can check out the related content below for other guides, or search Twinfinite for more tips and tricks.