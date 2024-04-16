AFK Journey King Croaker Guide

AFK Journey has a variety of modes that you can throw your strongest summoned heroes against. One of the best modes is the Boss Rush mode called Dream Realm, where the boss monster rotates daily. King Croaker is one of those bosses, so here is our guide to defeating King Croaker in AFK Journey.

Recommended Videos

AFK Journey King Croaker Boss Strategy

When it comes to King Croaker’s attacks, he has two different attack patterns that you can influence to your benefit by choosing certain tanks. If you choose a melee tank, then Croaker will use a melee area of effect attack. This hits frontline characters and the tank itself. That is also on top of his ranged area of effect attacks that will always target your backline squad.

His other attack pattern starts if you attempt to use a ranked tank character instead of a melee one. From here, he will cast twice as many ranged attacks on your tank compared to his melee attacks on melee tanks— all while on top of his usual backline AoE attacks. Thankfully, you won’t have to worry about his melee attacks at this point with a ranged tank.

Image Source: Lilith Games

Unfortunately, King Croaker also uses an Insta-kill bubble attack up to three times on the characters closest to him over the 90-second fight. With all that in mind, one of the best heroes you can use is Thoran, an S-level Graveborn tank. The reason behind choosing him is because of his Mythic+ ability. This lets him take half the damage from an ally standing on a tile behind him.

From there, the Soul Pact ability sacrifices most of that ally’s HP to keep Thoran alive when he face-tanks King Croaker’s bubble attack. After that, even if Thoran dies to a second bubble attack, his Resurrection skill will keep him alive until the third bubble attack. This one will then kill him. However, by then, you should still have four characters alive that King Croaker won’t use that ability on. Just make sure that Thoran is the only melee character for this strategy to work effectively.

Another very important tactic to use against King Croaker is having a character who can constantly heal their nearby backline teammates. For those kinds of heals and support, the character ‘Smokey and Meerky’ are a great choice.

For more on AFK Journey, check out our guide for the Dream Realm mode itself. We’ve also got the latest AFK Journey codes and our Honor Duel guide.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more