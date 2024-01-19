Aceu Apex Legends Settings & Keybinds

Brandon “aceu” Winn is one of the most renowned FPS players on the circuit. Inarguably, he is regarded as the best Apex Legends player in the world by many, as the 27-year-old veteran has won multiple tournaments with NRG and achieved various remarkable milestones during his career. Aceu’s flawless aiming abilities inspire Apex Legends fans to idolize him and strive to reach his level.
Therefore, many players want to know Aceu’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds that he’s using right now. With that in mind, here’s Aceu’s full list of Apex Legends settings.
Aceu Mouse Settings For Apex Legends
It’s no secret that mouse settings play a vital role while playing FPS games. Therefore, finding the right balance with your sensitivity is key to improving aim in Apex Legends. You may even want to try the Aceu Apex sensitivity exactly as you see in this guide. It’s never an easy process, believe us, but every pro player has to start somewhere. Here are Aceu’s mouse settings in January 2024:
- DPI: 1600
- Mouse Sensitivity: 1.05
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
- Polling Rate: 1000Hz
- ADS Multiplier: 1.0
- Mouse Invert: Off
Aceu’s Video Settings
Although Aceu has a beast gaming setup with top-of-the-line hardware, he prioritizes having the maximum frame rates his PC can deliver. Therefore, he plays Apex Legends on the lowest video settings possible. That makes things very handy for the average player like you or I, ensuring we can all use his settings.
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Field of View: 110
- Color Blind Mode: Off
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: None
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lightning: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Aceu’s Keybinds
As you may notice in a moment, Aceu’s settings tend to opt for the default keybinds while playing Apex Legends, except for a few. If you’re like us and have been using the default keybinds for a long while, it’s only a small adjustment to make. You can have a look at them below:
- Sprint: Left Shift
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Crouch Hold: Left Ctrl
- Crouch Toggle: C
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Inventory: Tab Key
- Interact/Pickup: E
- Fire Mode: B
- Aim: Mouse Right Click (Hold)
- Melee: Mouse Wheel Button
- Shield Toggle: H
- Health Item: 5
- Equip Grenade: G
- Reload: R
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapon: 3
So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about Aceu's Apex Legends settings for January 2024.