5 Letter Words with U in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

It’s another day and that means there’s a new Wordle solution to figure out. In this guide, we’ll be running you through a complete list of all 5 letter words that have a U as the third letter, or the ‘middle’ letter.

5 Letter Words with U in the Middle

abuse

acute

adult

amuse

azure

bluer

bluff

blunt

blurb

blurt

blush

bough

boule

bound

brunt

brush

brute

caulk

cause

chuck

chump

chunk

churn

chute

cluck

clued

clump

clung

couch

cough

could

count

coupe

court

crude

cruel

crumb

crump

crush

crust

daunt

deuce

doubt

dough

druid

drunk

elude

equal

equip

erupt

etude

exult

fault

fauna

fluff

fluid

fluke

flume

flung

flunk

flush

flute

found

fruit

gaudy

gauge

gaunt

gauze

gouge

gourd

gruel

gruff

grunt

haunt

haute

hound

house

jaunt

joust

laugh

louse

lousy

mauve

moult

mound

mount

mourn

mouse

mouth

pause

pluck

plumb

plume

plump

plunk

plush

pouch

pound

pouty

prude

prune

reuse

rouge

rough

round

rouse

route

sauce

saucy

sauna

saute

scuba

shuck

shunt

shush

skulk

skull

skunk

slump

slung

slunk

slurp

slush

snuck

snuff

sound

south

spunk

spurn

spurt

squad

squat

squib

stuck

study

stuff

stump

stung

stunk

stunt

swung

taunt

thumb

thump

touch

tough

truce

truck

truer

truly

trump

trunk

truss

trust

truth

usual

usurp

vault

vaunt

vouch

would

wound

wrung

young

youth

How to Submit the Answer

When you’ve found a word you want to try, enter it with the on-screen keyboard in Wordle and then press ‘Enter’ in the bottom left-hand corner.

Any letters that turn yellow are in the word but not in the right position. Any letters that turn green are in the correct place, so you can then narrow down what words the solution could be.

And those are all the possible 5-letter words with U in the middle. For more Wordle help, be sure to search for Twinfinite, or jump straight to our Wordle solution for the day.