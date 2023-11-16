5 Letter Words with U in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

It’s another day and that means there’s a new Wordle solution to figure out. In this guide, we’ll be running you through a complete list of all 5 letter words that have a U as the third letter, or the ‘middle’ letter.
5 Letter Words with U in the Middle
- abuse
- acute
- adult
- amuse
- azure
- bluer
- bluff
- blunt
- blurb
- blurt
- blush
- bough
- boule
- bound
- brunt
- brush
- brute
- caulk
- cause
- chuck
- chump
- chunk
- churn
- chute
- cluck
- clued
- clump
- clung
- couch
- cough
- could
- count
- coupe
- court
- crude
- cruel
- crumb
- crump
- crush
- crust
- daunt
- deuce
- doubt
- dough
- druid
- drunk
- elude
- equal
- equip
- erupt
- etude
- exult
- fault
- fauna
- fluff
- fluid
- fluke
- flume
- flung
- flunk
- flush
- flute
- found
- fruit
- gaudy
- gauge
- gaunt
- gauze
- gouge
- gourd
- gruel
- gruff
- grunt
- haunt
- haute
- hound
- house
- jaunt
- joust
- laugh
- louse
- lousy
- mauve
- moult
- mound
- mount
- mourn
- mouse
- mouth
- pause
- pluck
- plumb
- plume
- plump
- plunk
- plush
- pouch
- pound
- pouty
- prude
- prune
- reuse
- rouge
- rough
- round
- rouse
- route
- sauce
- saucy
- sauna
- saute
- scuba
- shuck
- shunt
- shush
- skulk
- skull
- skunk
- slump
- slung
- slunk
- slurp
- slush
- snuck
- snuff
- sound
- south
- spunk
- spurn
- spurt
- squad
- squat
- squib
- stuck
- study
- stuff
- stump
- stung
- stunk
- stunt
- swung
- taunt
- thumb
- thump
- touch
- tough
- truce
- truck
- truer
- truly
- trump
- trunk
- truss
- trust
- truth
- usual
- usurp
- vault
- vaunt
- vouch
- would
- wound
- wrung
- young
- youth
How to Submit the Answer
When you’ve found a word you want to try, enter it with the on-screen keyboard in Wordle and then press ‘Enter’ in the bottom left-hand corner.
Any letters that turn yellow are in the word but not in the right position. Any letters that turn green are in the correct place, so you can then narrow down what words the solution could be.
And those are all the possible 5-letter words with U in the middle. For more Wordle help, be sure to search for Twinfinite, or jump straight to our Wordle solution for the day.
