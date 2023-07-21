5 Letter Words With U as the only Vowel – Wordle Game Help

Wordle is a ton of fun and continues to attract millions of players on a daily basis. Sometimes, it throws up letter combos that leave you puzzled. That’s certainly the case when the word only has one vowel in it. Here’s all the five letter words with U as the only vowel.
Five Letter Words With U as the Only Vowel
Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of words that match this particular pattern. It means using Wordle’s in-game feedback is incredibly important to minimize the amount of guesses it takes you to work out the mystery word.
- bluff
- blunt
- blurb
- blurt
- blush
- brunt
- brush
- bucks
- buddy
- buggy
- bulky
- bulls
- bully
- bumps
- bumpy
- bunch
- bunny
- burly
- burns
- burnt
- burry
- burst
- busby
- bushy
- busty
- butch
- butty
- buzzy
- chuck
- chuff
- chump
- chunk
- churl
- churn
- churr
- clubs
- cluck
- clump
- clung
- clunk
- crumb
- crump
- crunk
- crush
- crust
- cubby
- cuddy
- cults
- culty
- curbs
- curdy
- curls
- curly
- curry
- curvy
- cushy
- cutup
- drugs
- drums
- drunk
- duchy
- ducks
- ducky
- dully
- dummy
- dumps
- dumpy
- dusky
- dusty
- dutch
- fluff
- fluky
- flump
- flung
- flunk
- flush
- frump
- fuggy
- fully
- funds
- funky
- funny
- furry
- fussy
- fusty
- fuzzy
- gruff
- grump
- grunt
- gulch
- gully
- gummy
- gungy
- gunky
- gushy
- gusty
- gutsy
- gutty
- hubby
- huffy
- hulky
- humus
- hunch
- hunks
- hunky
- hurly
- hurry
- hurst
- hurts
- husky
- hussy
- hutch
- judgy
- jumps
- jumpy
- junky
- klutz
- knurl
- lucky
- lumpy
- lunch
- lungs
- lurch
- lusty
- mucky
- mucus
- muddy
- muggy
- mulch
- mulct
- mummy
- mumps
- mumsy
- munch
- murky
- murus
- mushy
- musky
- mussy
- musty
- muzzy
- nubby
- nutty
- pluck
- plumb
- plump
- plunk
- plush
- pudgy
- puffy
- pulls
- pulpy
- pumps
- punch
- punky
- punny
- puppy
- pushy
- pussy
- putty
- ruddy
- rugby
- rummy
- runny
- rusty
- scrub
- scrum
- scuff
- scull
- scurf
- shrub
- shrug
- shtup
- shuck
- shunt
- shush
- skulk
- skull
- skunk
- slump
- slums
- slunk
- slurp
- slush
- smurf
- snuck
- snuff
- spumy
- spunk
- spurn
- spurs
- spurt
- strum
- strut
- stuck
- study
- stuff
- stump
- stung
- stunt
- sucks
- sucky
- sudsy
- sulky
- sully
- sunny
- sunup
- surly
- swung
- syrup
- thrum
- thugs
- thumb
- thump
- truck
- truly
- trump
- trunk
- truss
- trust
- truth
- tubby
- tummy
- turns
- turnt
- uncut
- unfun
- usurp
- usury
- whump
- wrung
- wurst
- yucky
- yummy
Those are all the Wordle words it could be if you know that there’s no vowels apart from U. As we said before hand, there’s way more than some other letter combinations.
Ensure you’re using the in-game feedback to narrow down the other letters. That means ensuring green tiles stay in the same place in all future guesses, moving yellow tiles around until they turn green and ignoring grey tiles because they don’t feature.
If you’re still struggling, check out our daily Wordle answer guide which will give you the mystery word (after a few hints).
That’s all the Wordle words with U as the only vowel. If you love daily word games, have a look at Waffle as well!