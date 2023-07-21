5 Letter Words With U as the only Vowel – Wordle Game Help

Words with U as the only vowel so Wordle doesn't bUlly you.

Wordle is a ton of fun and continues to attract millions of players on a daily basis. Sometimes, it throws up letter combos that leave you puzzled. That’s certainly the case when the word only has one vowel in it. Here’s all the five letter words with U as the only vowel.

Five Letter Words With U as the Only Vowel

Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of words that match this particular pattern. It means using Wordle’s in-game feedback is incredibly important to minimize the amount of guesses it takes you to work out the mystery word.

bluff

blunt

blurb

blurt

blush

brunt

brush

bucks

buddy

buggy

bulky

bulls

bully

bumps

bumpy

bunch

bunny

burly

burns

burnt

burry

burst

busby

bushy

busty

butch

butty

buzzy

chuck

chuff

chump

chunk

churl

churn

churr

clubs

cluck

clump

clung

clunk

crumb

crump

crunk

crush

crust

cubby

cuddy

cults

culty

curbs

curdy

curls

curly

curry

curvy

cushy

cutup

drugs

drums

drunk

duchy

ducks

ducky

dully

dummy

dumps

dumpy

dusky

dusty

dutch

fluff

fluky

flump

flung

flunk

flush

frump

fuggy

fully

funds

funky

funny

furry

fussy

fusty

fuzzy

gruff

grump

grunt

gulch

gully

gummy

gungy

gunky

gushy

gusty

gutsy

gutty

hubby

huffy

hulky

humus

hunch

hunks

hunky

hurly

hurry

hurst

hurts

husky

hussy

hutch

judgy

jumps

jumpy

junky

klutz

knurl

lucky

lumpy

lunch

lungs

lurch

lusty

mucky

mucus

muddy

muggy

mulch

mulct

mummy

mumps

mumsy

munch

murky

murus

mushy

musky

mussy

musty

muzzy

nubby

nutty

pluck

plumb

plump

plunk

plush

pudgy

puffy

pulls

pulpy

pumps

punch

punky

punny

puppy

pushy

pussy

putty

ruddy

rugby

rummy

runny

rusty

scrub

scrum

scuff

scull

scurf

shrub

shrug

shtup

shuck

shunt

shush

skulk

skull

skunk

slump

slums

slunk

slurp

slush

smurf

snuck

snuff

spumy

spunk

spurn

spurs

spurt

strum

strut

stuck

study

stuff

stump

stung

stunt

sucks

sucky

sudsy

sulky

sully

sunny

sunup

surly

swung

syrup

thrum

thugs

thumb

thump

truck

truly

trump

trunk

truss

trust

truth

tubby

tummy

turns

turnt

uncut

unfun

usurp

usury

whump

wrung

wurst

yucky

yummy

Those are all the Wordle words it could be if you know that there’s no vowels apart from U. As we said before hand, there’s way more than some other letter combinations.

Ensure you’re using the in-game feedback to narrow down the other letters. That means ensuring green tiles stay in the same place in all future guesses, moving yellow tiles around until they turn green and ignoring grey tiles because they don’t feature.

If you’re still struggling, check out our daily Wordle answer guide which will give you the mystery word (after a few hints).

That’s all the Wordle words with U as the only vowel. If you love daily word games, have a look at Waffle as well!