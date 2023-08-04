Guides

5 Letter Words With HAR in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

Words with HAR in the middle so Wordle keeps its cHARm.

The New York Times’ Wordle still has millions of dedicated players, giving each the chance to work out a five letter word in six guesses. The only help they get is feedback from previous guesses. Here are all the five letter words with HAR in the middle.

Five Letter Words With HAR in the Middle

Each of the words listed below has been thrown into the Wordle engine and accepted. That means they could be the word needed to solve the day’s puzzle. They could also be a wrong guess and a waste of one of the six attempts players receive. It’s the beauty of Wordle.

  • chara
  • chard
  • chare
  • chark
  • charm
  • charr
  • chars
  • chart
  • chary
  • phare
  • pharm
  • shard
  • share
  • shark
  • sharn
  • sharp
  • shart
  • tharm
  • thars
  • whare
  • wharf

As you can see, there’s plenty of words with HAR in the middle. If you’re sure today’s game matches that letter pattern, then the word you need to solve the puzzle is in the list above.

It’s why using the feedback Wordle offers as you play is so important. After each guess, Wordle will color code your answer and let you know which bits were correct and which weren’t. A green letter is perfectly placed and should be used to orient all further guesses. A yellow letter is in the word but needs to move. A gray letter should be discarded for the rest of the day – it doesn’t feature.

If you’re still struggling to ascertain the word, check out our daily Wordle answer guide. It’ll give you the answer after a few hints.

That’s all the five letter words with HAR in the middle. Be sure to check out Jumble or Waffle for more word-based brain teasers.

