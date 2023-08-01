5 Letter Words With ENT in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

Words with ENT in the middle so Wordle doesn't make you want to vENT.

The NYT’s Wordle daily word game has long been entertaining players, giving them six guesses to work out a random five letter word in a deliciously replayable challenge. Here’s all the Wordle words with ENT in the middle to help you through.

Five Letter Words With ENT in the Middle

Each of the following words has been tried, tested and accepted by Wordle itself, meaning they’ll all take up a valid guess in-game. However, it also means that they might be the word you need to solve the day’s puzzle, so ensure you use them wisely and take into account the feedback you’re given as you play. More on that after!

bento

bents

benty

cento

cents

centu

dents

fents

gents

genty

hents

kente

kents

lenti

lento

menta

mento

pents

rente

rents

sente

senti

sents

tenth

tents

tenty

venti

vents

wents

yenta

yente

As you can tell, there’s more than enough words to cause you problems. It’s why we bang on about using Wordle’s in-game feedback so much.

After each guess, you’ll be given the word you just entered, color coded. A green letter is spot on; a yellow letter is in the word but needs to move; a gray letter is wrong and doesn’t feature in the day’s word. Ensure you’re only guessing words you know it could be. It might take longer but it’ll definitely reduce the number of guesses you use.

If you still need help, give our daily Wordle answer guide a glance. It’ll give you the answer outright (after a few hints) so it’s guaranteed to keep your streak going.

That’s all the Wordle words with ENT in the middle! Be sure to check out our guides to Waffle and Jumble, because they’re both cut from the same cloth as Wordle!