5 Letter Words With EAR in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

The New York Times’ Wordle continues to throw a daily puzzle the way of players, tasking them with working out a randomly chosen word in a series of six guesses. Sometimes it’s harder than anticipated though, which is where we can help. These are the Wordle words with EAR in the middle.

Five Letter Words With EAR in the Middle

All of the following words have been tried and tested in Wordle itself, meaning they’ll be accepted by the game as a valid answer. It means they might be the word you’re searching for though, so enter them wisely.

beard

beare

bears

deare

dearn

dears

deary

feard

feare

fears

feart

geare

gears

heard

heare

hears

heart

leare

learn

lears

leary

meare

nears

peare

pearl

pears

peart

reard

rearm

rears

seare

sears

tears

teary

wears

weary

yeard

yearn

years

Those are all the words it could be if you’ve managed to narrow down the three central letters to EAR. Because there’s a lot of words it could still be, you need to ensure you’re using the feedback Wordle provides as you play.

After each guess, the game will color code the letters used to let you know if they feature in the mystery word. A green tile is ideally placed and correct; a yellow tile needs to move within the word to be correct; a gray tile is wrong and should be left out of every future guess for the rest of the day.

If you still need help, head on over to our daily Wordle answer guide, which will give you the answer (albeit after a few hints to nudge you along).

Those are the five-letter words with EAR in the middle to help you solve Wordle. If you want more word-based daily challenges, give Jumble or Waffle a glance. They’ll definitely scratch the same itch.