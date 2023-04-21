5 Letter Words Ending in K – Wordle Game Help

Since exploding in popularity a few years ago, Wordle has been acquired and operated by the New York Times. It still throws up the same daily puzzle though, challenging players to guess an arbitrary five letter word in six guesses. Sometimes that’s a lot harder than it sounds though – which is where we can help. Here’s every five letter word ending with ‘K’ that Wordle will accept.

All 5 Letter Words Ending with K

As you can imagine with such a simple letter combination, there’s a huge amount of letters it could be. These words will all be accepted by Wordle, meaning they could be the mystery word to solve the day’s game. They’ll also take up a guess, so enter them wisely.

aback

acock

aimak

alack

amuck

apeak

apeek

batik

baulk

black

blank

bleak

blink

block

borak

brank

break

brick

brink

brisk

brock

brook

brusk

caulk

chalk

chank

chark

check

cheek

chick

chink

chirk

chock

chook

chuck

chunk

clack

clank

cleek

clerk

click

clink

cloak

clock

clonk

cluck

clunk

crack

crank

creak

creek

crick

croak

crock

cronk

crook

cruck

crunk

drank

dreck

drink

drouk

drunk

farik

flack

flank

flask

fleck

fleek

flick

flock

flunk

frack

frank

freak

frisk

frock

gleek

gopak

hacek

haick

hopak

kaiak

kamik

kapok

kayak

kelek

kiosk

klick

kluck

knack

knock

knuck

konak

kopek

kulak

kyack

manak

mujik

plack

plank

plink

plonk

pluck

plunk

prank

prink

pulik

quack

quark

quick

quirk

reink

sculk

shack

shank

shark

sheik

shirk

shock

shook

shtik

shuck

skink

skrik

skulk

skunk

slack

slank

sleek

slick

slink

slunk

smack

smirk

smock

snack

snark

sneak

sneck

snick

snoek

snook

snuck

spank

spark

speak

speck

spick

spook

spunk

stack

stalk

stank

stark

steak

steek

stick

stink

stirk

stock

stook

stork

stuck

stunk

swank

swink

swonk

taluk

tarok

thank

thick

think

thunk

tilak

torsk

track

traik

trank

trick

truck

trunk

tweak

twerk

umiak

whack

whelk

whisk

wrack

wreak

wreck

wrick

yapok

yarak

When you find a word you want to try, enter it with the on-screen keyboard and then tap ‘Enter’ in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen. Wordle’s color coded feedback system is the best way to narrow down such a tricky list. A green tile is perfectly placed, a yellow tile needs to shift to be correct and a grey tile can be ignored for the day.

If you’re still struggling, check out our daily Wordle answer guide that’s sure to keep your streak going if all else has failed.

That’s all the words ending with K it could be in Wordle! If you want more daily puzzles, whether based in geography, maths or word unscrambling, check out our guides for Globle, Digits and Jumble, respectively.

