Top 10 Rarest PS1 Games That Are Worth a Fortune

The original PlayStation was a historic moment in gaming. Built off of a well-documented falling out between Sony and Nintendo over a disc-drive add-on for the Super NES, the PlayStation would establish Sony’s entry into the video game market as a prime competitor to The Big N. It began a console lineup that’s still going strong to this day, and it was home to many iconic, revolutionary titles that helped establish a promising jump into 3D gaming.

Like any console (especially one that’s now nearly 30 years old…wow), not every game is easy to find. You’re gonna have to ready those wallets – and maybe burn a hole in your pocket – if you want to experience some of these games the authentic way. Here are 10 of the rarest and most expensive PlayStation games to blow some of your cash on (at your own risk, of course).

As usual, all listed prices are courtesy of PriceCharting. Used prices are based on the site’s “Loose Price” listing, while new prices are based on the “New Price” listing. Entries are ranked from lowest to highest by their respective “new” price.

10. Rayman 2: The Great Escape [Watch Bundle]

$1,300 New | $302 Used

Image Source: Ubisoft

Usually, the “Special Editions” of games come later in the list, but this time around, we’re just gonna rip the Band-Aid off right away. Rayman 2: The Great Escape is a…well, great game that was especially noteworthy for its time as an early example of a fantastic 3D platformer. It also got a special bundle that included a Rayman-themed watch, which naturally was not made in massive quantities. Combine that with the fact that this bundle was only for the PlayStation version of the game, and you’ve got a hot commodity on the resale market.

Just finding a used copy alone will send you back $302, while a new copy pushes all the way to $1,300. All that for a watch…I mean, sure, it’s a Rayman watch, but come on! The good news is that Rayman 2 has been re-released on damn near any console you can think of, and you can play it 50 different ways to Sunday. So if you’re that desperate to play Rayman 2, you’ll be able to find a copy of it just about anywhere…and probably for a lot less money.

9. Syphon Filter 3 [911 Edition]

$1,427 New | $378 Used

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Here’s a rather unique case: Syphon Filter 3 was originally set to launch on Sept. 21, 2001, what would’ve been 10 days after the Sept. 11 attacks. Naturally, this was a moment in history that had a huge impact on the culture and society, and a lot of different films, games, and other such media had to be altered in some way. Syphon Filter 3 was one such example, as the original box art of the game featured an American flag over an exploding government building. The game was already shipped out to retailers for release but had to be recalled to allow Sony to swap the box art.

As it is, though, since copies were already out in the wild, some never made their way back to Sony, either by way of retail staffers pocketing a few of them, or copies happening to make their way out to customers. Obviously, the prices for this version would jump up, with used copies going for $378 and new copies landing at $1,427. Quite frankly, if you’re that desperate for the recalled box art, you might be best served finding a copy of the original game and then printing off some version of the old one online. Might save you a few bucks…and a bit of the quality, but who’s counting?

8. Ridge Racer [Long Box]

$1,440 New | N/A Used

Image Source: Namco

“It’s Ridge Racer…RIIIIIIIIIIDGE RACEEEEEEEEEER!!!!! Remember that one?” Well, here’s something that I hope you can remember: PlayStation games coming in long boxes. Yes, in the earliest days of the PlayStation’s life, titles would come in boxes that were much larger than the traditional jewel cases the PlayStation would be known for. With Ridge Racer being a launch title for the console, it naturally came in a long box, and once those went out of style (and jewel case versions were produced), its price naturally jumped up.

Interestingly, PriceCharting does not list a “used” price for the game, meaning such versions of the game may only exist in small amounts. There are most certainly new copies available, though, landing all the way up at $1,440. If Ridge Racer is something you seek, is it really worth paying all that for a longer box? Save the shelf space and find a jewel case copy instead.

7. Warhawk [Long Box]

$1,492 New | N/A Used

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hey, look! Another long box! While it wasn’t a proper launch title like Ridge Racer, Warhawk was released within the launch window of the original PlayStation, thus meaning it first came in a long box. Of course, this upped its rarity and price a decent bit as time went on before the game eventually received a jewel case release. Thus, if you want the authentic, original release, you’re gonna have to go big or go home.

Once again, no used price is listed for this game…perhaps people never get rid of their long boxes? If you’re buying a new copy, though, get ready to blow $1,492 on this one. Sure, Warhawk could still be plenty of fun to play today, but you might just be best served trying to find a jewel case copy. Or, if you’re not THAT much of a stickler, you could try out the PlayStation 3 remake, which is cheap and also good on its own…though it is multiplayer-only, so your mileage may vary there.

6. Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories [Premium Edition]

$1,625 New | $20 Used

Image Source: Konami

Back on another “Special Edition,” Yu-Gi-Oh! Forbidden Memories offered up its own “Premium Edition” that includes three proper Yu-Gi-Oh! playing cards. Every copy came with the Red-Eyes Black Metal Dragon, Harpie’s Pet Dragon, and Metalmorph cards. Finding the game itself may not be much of a challenge, but finding a proper copy of the “Premium Edition” that includes all three cards is where you’ll really be tested.

Finding a used copy is no sweat, coming in at around $20. Obviously, those “used” copies won’t come with everything you’re looking for, and that’s where you’ll need to shell out $1,625 on a new copy of the game. You might be better off trying to find the cards themselves online, and then saving the other bit of money for a better Yu-Gi-Oh! game. After all, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is free!

5. Twisted Metal 2

$1,932 New | $30 Used

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This is by far one of the most interesting entries on this list, as it’s merely the original release of Twisted Metal 2. No “long box” variant or “Special Edition,” just the regular old version of the game. In all fairness, the fact that it’s here at all may be the result of Twisted Metal 2 getting a “Greatest Hits” re-release. Back when such versions of games would be released, black-label copies essentially went out of production. All future copies produced would be the “Greatest Hits” version, which meant the original, black-labeled edition would become harder to find.

Once again, finding a used copy of the game shouldn’t hurt you too much, as that runs for roughly $30. It’s trying to find a new copy where things go awry, as that will put you down $1,932. Of course, Twisted Metal 2 is a very good game, but maybe not for that kind of price. It might be better to just grab it on your PlayStation 4 or 5 since Sony recently added it to the Classics library.

4. Destruction Derby [Long Box]

$2,030 New | N/A Used

Image Source: Psygnosis

Well, would you look at that? ANOTHER expensive PlayStation game that came in a long box! I’m not saying these long-box releases are Batman, but I’ve never seen a long-box PlayStation game and Batman in the same room together. Anyway, yes, Destruction Derby was another game that was released early in the PlayStation’s lifespan, which meant it came in one of those longer boxes. Being that it’s a touch more obscure than some of the other long box releases, that price was bound to jump.

As usual, there is no used price listed for a long box, because no one gets rid of their long box PlayStation games. You’ll have to get a new copy of the game if you want in, and that’s gonna put you down $2,030. That’s an asinine amount of money for any game, and it’s especially expensive to pay all of that just for the size of the box. Size doesn’t matter…for…boxes…that’s what I meant…yeah. Anyway, just find a jewel case for this one and play it that way.

3. Mortal Kombat 3 [Jewel Case]

$2,467 New | $558 Used

Image Source: Midway

Here’s where we get into some truly strange territory: for whatever reason, the jewel case release of Mortal Kombat 3 is more expensive than its original release, which came in a long box. It would appear that, once the time came to reproduce the game, only a few jewel case copies were made, meaning they became rarer than the original version. Don’t get it twisted, the long box is still plenty expensive (while used copies are a cool $20, new copies go up to $1,850), but it’s nothing compared to the jewel case’s prices.

Just finding a used copy alone runs all the way up to $558, the highest used price listed for any PlayStation game. New copies might not be as expensive as a few other titles, but don’t let that fool you: $2,467 is what you’ll have to pay if you want a new copy. Sure, Mortal Kombat 3 is all good and fun, but not for THAT price. Find a cheaper copy, or go with some of the newer entries in the series, like the recently released Mortal Kombat 1.

2. Final Fantasy VII [Misprint]

$6,100 New | $59 Used

Image Source: Square

Would you believe it if you found out that one of the rarest and most expensive PlayStation games you’ll find is a version of one of the system’s most iconic titles…with a MINOR misprint? Certain copies of Final Fantasy VII had a printing error on the back of the box, where the letter I in the word “masterpiece” is misplaced. Thus, you see it written out as “masterp ece” with the “I” floating above it. It’s an incredibly minor thing, but it’s those kinds of minor things that lead to price increases.

Interestingly enough, a used copy of the misprint goes for $59, which indicates that there must be a lot of copies that have this misprint. Where it gets wild, though, is with the new price, which lands at $6,100. It must be that many people who had the misprint just couldn’t miss the opportunity to play the game, thus taking away its “new” condition. The good news here is that Final Fantasy VII has been redistributed several times over (and has a fantastic “Remake” as well), so you can go with that and live knowing that all you’re missing out on is a floating letter.

1. Resident Evil [Long Box]

$15,189 New | N/A Used

Image Source: Capcom

Wouldn’t you know it? The most expensive entry on this list is another game that came in a long box. It also so happens to be one of the first games many people think of when the original PlayStation comes to mind. Resident Evil, compared to other games on this list that came in a long box, was released six months into the PlayStation’s life. Thus, it probably came very shortly before Sony made the switch to jewel cases, and had very few copies produced as a result. The fact that there were two other versions of the original game (the “Director’s Cut” and the “Dual Shock Version”) probably made the original even more rare.

As with every long box release here – except Mortal Kombat 3…don’t think you can slip that past me, PriceCharting – there is no used price listed. If you’re looking for a new copy…brace yourself…you’re gonna have to give up $15,189 to get it. Five figures for any video game is asinine, and if you can afford to pay that much for a video game, you can afford to pay off someone’s student loans. Which, hey, to whomever that last sentence applies…this writer has student loans to pay…help me out and I’ll give you a cookie…*smiles*.

Sorry, anyway, the original Resident Evil has been redistributed across other platforms (and it even has a remake that improves several elements), and it’s probably better to find that instead of paying all that money for a larger box. You could do way better things with that amount of money…student loan offer is still on the table…cookies.

