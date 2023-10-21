Top 10 Best Game Sequels of the Past 10 Years

Whether it be novels, films, or games, sequels have been a dice roll in quality through the years. Some of the worst games in a series have been sequels, such as the archaic and difficult Final Fantasy 2. And then, you have true success stories like Diablo 2 and Starcraft 2 that really outdid their prequels and set a new benchmark for quality games.

Many decades have passed with tremendous sequels. 2010-2011 alone gave us Portal 2 and Super Mario Galaxy 2, some of the greatest games of all time. Let’s see how many great sequels come out in the decade from 2013 to 2023. Here’s our updated list of top 10 game sequels from the last 10 years.

10. Psychonauts 2

Image Source: Double Fine

Psychonauts 2 takes the amazingly unique concepts from the first game and realizes them with upgraded gameplay. That’s not a total rip on the first game, just that the sequel really polished up the platforming ten notches.

Raz and his fellow cadets of psychonauts uncover the mystery of where their leader was taken and enter the minds of some truly wild characters to solve the case. There’s some wonderfully presented dark humor with clever gameplay/story integration throughout the game. The Casino level is particularly impressive with its 3D platforming challenges and narrative.

Psychonauts 2 does everything a sequel should. It takes the original concept of the original and improves the gameplay while continuing the intriguing story in satisfying ways. With great voice acting, a solid script, and some genuinely great 3D platforming levels, Psychonauts 2 is a must-play for any fans of the genre.