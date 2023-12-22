The 10 Most Anticipated Games Of 2024

It’s safe to say that 2023 was a mixed year for gamers. After all, for every Baldurs Gate 3, there was a Walking Dead: Destinies. As we enter a new year, however, it is time to look forward to the games to come. As such here are 10 of the most anticipated games of 2024.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – January 26th

Image Credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega via Twinfinite

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the latest title in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios’ long-running Like A Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series. Infinite Wealth is the first game set outside of Japan, taking place in both the city of Yokohama and the island of Hawaii.

The game continues the franchise’s transition into a turn-based combat system first seen in 2020’s Yakuza: Like A Dragon. Infinite Wealth marks the return of that title’s protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, alongside franchise mainstay Kazuma Kiryu. However, with the popular anti-hero suffering from cancer, this could be the end of the road for the Dragon of Dojima.

Expect Like A Dragon’s usual blend of bizarre side missions, twist-filled conspiracies, and wild minigames as Ichiban and Kiryu search for Ichiban’s mother. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is published by SEGA and releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on January 26th.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – February 2nd

Image Credit: Rocksteady Studios

Isn’t it crazy that we are getting a Triple-A Suicide Squad game before a big-budget Justice League title? Furthermore Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League sees the team of villains tasked with taking down the Justice League!

This game is a third-person shooter set in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham series, developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games. Kill The Justice League is a multiplayer looter shooter with live service elements, not unlike Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers.

Starring DC Comics villains Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark; Kill The Justice League has the quartet facing off against a corrupted Justice League. Brainiac has taken control of Superman, the Flash, Green Lantern, and Batman (voiced by the late Kevin Conroy in his final role), and only Wonder Woman and the Suicide Squad can stop Brainiac’s invasion.

After some delays and a lukewarm reception to marketing, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still a hotly anticipated title that releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on February 2nd, and then 5th March on the Epic Games Store.

Skull & Bones – February 16th

Image Credit: Ubisoft

At this point Ubisoft’s Skull & Bones is surely in the Development Hell Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Duke Nukem Forever and Dead Island 2. Starting life as an Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag expansion back in 2013, Skull & Bones is a swashbuckling adventure across the Indian Ocean.

Centered on bombastic ship combat, Skull & Bones will see players rise to infamy as they build an empire and become the pirate kingpin. As the scourge of the sea, players will sail and explore from the Coast of Africa to the East Indies with a range of unique ships; battling pirate hunters and the deadly weather to make it to the top.

If Skull & Bones can recapture the fun and sense of adventure in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag then the wait should be worth it. Skull & Bones releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Epic Games Store on February 16th.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – February 29th

Image Credit: Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is the second entry in Square Enix’s bold retelling of the seminal RPG Final Fantasy VII. Rebirth continues the story of 2020’s Final Fantasy VII: Remake as mercenary Cloud Strife and the surviving members of eco-terrorist group Avalanche leave the mega-city of Midgard and journey across the planet Gaia.

Navigating new terrain both literally and narratively, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will explore the game’s altered timeline while delving into Cloud and series antagonist Sephiroth’s shared past. New party members include Red XIII, Yuffie Kisaragi, and Cait Sith; but also Zack Flair.

Zack’s presence in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is one of the remake trilogy’s biggest narrative departures; as he originally died in the prequel game Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII (released in 2007). With his return, long-time fans will be eager to discover how he fits into the new story. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth releases on PlayStation 5 on February 29th.

Alone in the Dark – March 20th

Image Credit: THQ Nordic

The grandfather of survival horror, the Alone in the Dark franchise was a pioneer of the genre alongside Resident Evil and Silent Hill. However, while those two franchises have flourished in recent years, Alone in the Dark has struggled to maintain the same mainstream recognition. That’s why it is good to witness the series return with a reimagining of the 1992 original.

Developed by Pieces Interactive and published by THQ Nordic, Alone in the Dark stars David Harbour (Stranger Things) as private investigator Edward Carnby, and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) as his employer Emily Hartwood. In this game, the pair journey to Louisiana psychiatric hospital Derceto Manor to find Emily’s missing uncle.

The survival horror genre has been on a good run recently, and here’s hoping Alone in the Dark lives up to its contemporaries. Alone in the Dark releases on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on March 29th.

Princess Peach: Showtime! – March 22nd

Image Source: Nintendo

Princess Peach: Showtime! gives the titular ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom a chance to take center stage. Attending a theatre production in crisis, Peach assumes several roles to help defeat the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch.

Princess Peach: Showtime! features a range of gameplay mechanics that see the princess participating in the Sparkle Theatre’s sold-out shows. Peach is equipped with a magic ribbon and the ability to transform into a range of future Super Smash Bros. skins.

Transformations such as Swordfighter Peach and Kung Fu Peach implement combat into the game, while Detective Peach will help her uncover clues to Grape’s plan, and Patisserie Peach which will help the princess… bake her way to victory. Princess Peach: Showtime! releases on Nintendo Switch on March 22nd.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl – Q1 2024

Image Credit: GSC Game World

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl has had a rough development as the war in Ukraine forced developer/publisher GSC Game World to pause development and delay the game multiple times.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. stands for Scavengers, Trespassers, Adventurers, Loners, Killers, Explorers, and Robbers; and is the term used to describe the men and women exploring the radioactive remains of Chernobyl. This first-person immersive sim shooter is a big cult favorite on PC and the sequel will be the franchise’s console debut when it debuts on Xbox.

Built on Unreal Engine 5, The Heart of Chernobyl tells a non-linear story playable solo or in co-op and has official mod support. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is set for a Quarter 1 release on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

ARK 2 – Late 2024

Image Credit: Studio Wildcard

ARK 2 follows Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel as Santiago, a primitive hunter on an alien world searching for his daughter Meeka (voiced by Moana‘s Auli’l Cravalho).

Like the first game, ARK: Survival Evolved, ARK 2 is a survival action adventure in which players craft weapons and shelters to survive in a harsh and deadly environment. From killer plants to ferocious dinosaurs, and the local tribe the Aralal, there are many threats for Santiago and the player to overcome.

To help, Studio Wildcard and Grove Street Games have created advanced traversal mechanics, a new upgrade tree, and an emphasis on Souls-like combat. The alien world in ARK 2 is full of new threats and hyper-intelligent dinosaurs to fight and tame. ARK 2 is being built on Unreal Engine 5 targeting a late 2024 release date, on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Little Nightmares III – TBC

Images Credit: Bandai Namco

Little Nightmares III is the next instalment in Bandai Namco’s atmospheric horror puzzle platformer series. Supermassive Games have taken over development from Tarsier Studios (after working on Little Nightmares II Enhanced Edition), for a standalone sequel.

There is a heightened focus on co-op gameplay in Little Nightmares III as players team up with a friend or an AI companion. Playing as Low (the boy in a raven mask) and Alone (the girl with pigtails), players must work together to escape the Spiral, a disturbing, trippy world of ominous shadows and disgusting villains.

While this is a standalone game, it will be interesting to see if Little Nightmares III has any links to previous installments; including the fate of Six and her iconic yellow raincoat. Little Nightmares III has no release date yet beyond 2024 but is set to release on all platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Star Wars: Outlaws – TBC

Image Credit: Massive Entertainment

Star Wars video games are always hotly anticipated releases and, with Star Wars: Outlaws, Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment are building the franchise’s first open-world game. The game is set between Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

Outlaws allows the player to step foot into the seedy underbelly of a galaxy far, far away as they control Kay Vess, an up-and-coming thief who has gotten on the wrong side of both the Empire and the galaxy’s deadliest crime syndicates. Joining Vess is her salamander-esque pet merqaal Nix, a sneaky animal that can distract guards and steal objects. There is also the droid ND-5 that becomes a bodyguard of sorts for Kay.

Among the planets players will be visiting are Tatooine and its hive of scum and villainy Mos Eisley, criminal haven Kijimi, and a new moon called Toshara. Star Wars: Outlaws should be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2024.

Narrowing down the list of games coming out in 2024 to only ten is a very tricky task. Feel free to let us know what games you’re looking forward to in the comments, and stay with Twinfinite for more on the latest releases.