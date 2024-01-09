10 Most Adorable Ghost Type Pokemon That Are Too Cute For Spook

Ghost Type Pokemon often get a reputation for being the creepiest and most disturbing ‘Mons of the franchise, containing dark backstories or scary design elements. However, there are some Ghost Type Pokemon that are just as cute, if not more so than any other ‘Mon around. These little ghosties deserve some more attention, and we’ve caught 10 of the cutest specimens among them all.

Pumpkaboo

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Look at this smol guy, how could a cute little pumpkin ever be anything other than absolutely adorable? Pumpkaboo may be a Ghost Type Pokemon, but this critter is definitely one of the most endearing species among them. Just look at those blank yellow eyes and the tiny fangs that point from its mouth. I don’t know about you, but I’d let this orange, Halloween-ish buddy befriend me and follow me around any day!

Sinistcha

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

I mean, come on, there isn’t anything scary about this little friend in a cup! If you thought Polteageist was cute for a Ghost Type, then Sinistcha definitely kicks things up a notch. Just look at his tiny little hands peeking out over the brim of the cup, the swirly little eyes, and the tiny smile on its face. Heck, this little fella even has a chasen (bamboo whisk used for matcha) on top of its head that acts like a head of hair. Honestly, it’s almost easy to forget that this ‘Mon fits into the Ghost Type category amongst all of the creepy candidates.

Litwick

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Who could forget this tiny candle Pokemon when it comes to cute Ghost Types? Litwick here is a top contender in this category, sporting a stubby little candle body and arms, melted wax ‘hair’, blank circular eyes, and an adorable curved smile. If it wasn’t for the ghostly purple flame on top of its head, then Litwick wouldn’t have any spooky qualities at all. Even though this tiny ‘Mon is literally a burning candle, there’s just something about Litwick that makes me want to pick it up and give it a big squeeze, full risk of burns and all. I don’t even care, it’s just that cute.

Greavard

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Who’s the best ghost doggo in town? Greavard, of course! this good boy is undoubtedly one of the best puppers in the Pokemon franchise, which makes it easy to love. How could anyone find Greavard creepy or scary? Just look at that face: the snoot is begging to be booped. If Greavard’s dog-like qualities weren’t enough to sway you, then its endearing canine behaviors might just do the trick.

This Pokemon enjoys burrowing into the ground like a digging puppy, leaving only the candle on top of its head sticking out. Greavard is also so easily overjoyed by the slightest bit of attention that it will follow you wherever you go – number one best boi without a doubt.

Hisuian Zorua

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Hisuian Zorua looks so lovable with those big yellow eyes staring into your soul. How could anyone compare this little fox critter to the likes of Gengar or Banette? Though this creature has a rather tragic backstory and tends to feed off spite and terror, these Canidae beings are just far too adorable to come off as threatening, especially with that neck fluff wrapping around and hiding its little mouth from view. I’d fall victim to Hisuian Zorua without a doubt, as I’d be far too eager to try and befriend one in the wild and have it become a pet.

Misdreavus

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Unlike other ‘Mons on this list, Misdreavus does indeed take the form of a ghostly spirit or apparition. However, in comparison to similar Pokemon forms, such as Gastly, Duskull, Yamask, and Spiritomb, Misdreavus is a clear standout when it comes to cute factors.

From the bright eyes on its face to the necklace-like line of beads around its neck, Misdreavus tends to hold an appearance that is far more charming than creep. As far as ghosties go, Midreavus here might as well as be Casper…well, there’s no guaranteeing she’ll be as friendly as that guy, but she could certainly fool me with her appearance!

Gimmighoul

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Gimmighoul may often be overlooked, first because it doesn’t have many creepy or ghostly qualities for a Ghost Type Pokemon, and secondly, because it is usually found hidden away inside a chest with coins that it has rounded up and stashed away. However, once you get a glimpse of this tiny being outside of its chest, there’s no denying that Gimmighoul is as cute and quirky as they come. With a small body, big black and gold eyes, bending antennae, and a curious little mouth, Gimmighoul is a ghost that would be welcome in my home any day of the week.

Dreepy

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Aww, just look at this slinky little dragon; it may come as a surprise, but Dreepy here is also a Ghost Type Pokemon, too. As lovable as Pokemon come, Dreepy has plenty of cuteness to admire, such as its big, droopy eyes, streamlined body with tiny little hands, and those big ‘ol, almost puppy-dragon-like ears that he’s being held up by in the image above. How could you not love Dreepy? If I were a Pokemon Trainer, I would one hundred percent want to wrap this little friend around my neck like a scarf and let him nap while I roam out and about during my adventures.

Mimikyu

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Poor Mimikyu, this little critter just wants to be loved and adored, which is why it dresses up like the popular franchise mascot, Pikachu. While apparently Mimikyu’s true form is absolutely terrifying due to rumors stating that anyone who sees this form will be stricken with a mysterious illness, there’s no denying that this little guy is endearing in a unique way. I mean, it crafted a whole disguise to try and fit in as an appealing Pokemon, is that not both a little bit tragic and entirely adorable at once?

Plus, there’s no denying that Mimikyu’s disguised form here is as cute as they come, as well as quirky. From the scribbled cheek markings and eyes, the bent ears, or the wooden little tail, this mysterious creature is out here doing its best. I say Mimikyu can jump on my shoulder like Pikachu and journey with me anytime.

Oricorio Sensu Style

Image Source: The Pokemon Company\

It may be hard to believe that this elegant and beautiful little birb is indeed a Ghost Type Pokemon, but surprisingly, that is the case! Without a doubt, this makes Sensu Style Oricorio one of the most adorable Ghost Type Pokemon in existence. There’s literally nothing creepy or spooky about this birb ‘Mon, which really makes it stand out from others who hold the Ghost Typing. Rather, Sensu Style Oricorio uses dance to summon spirits and then borrows their power and uses it to fight. Does this make Oricorio the ultimate spiritual medium ‘Mon? I think so.