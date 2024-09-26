LoL Worlds Songs Tier List – All Ranked From Best to Worst

There are very few things that can hype you up for the next series at Worlds more than an epic anthem. Now, the question is, which of all anthems to date was the best? Well, we will be looking at that in our definitive LoL Worlds songs tier list. Scroll down to check it out.

League of Legends (LoL) Worlds Songs Tier List

S Tier LoL Worlds Anthems

RISE – Worlds 2018

RISE might just be the best and most epic League of Legends Worlds song to date. Plus, its animation is absolutely wild, featuring the greatest players in the world at that time, such as Ambition, Uzi, Perkz, and Faker.

Warriors – Worlds 2014

Warriors is probably the most famous of all of LoL’s Worlds anthems. Its legendary animation and lyrics can send the chills down the spines of both veteran and new players, and it’s one of the few songs that you will never get tired of listening to between games.

GODS – Worlds 2023

I’m not as big of a fan of NewJeans as Keria, but GODS is the reason I wanted to hear more of their stuff. It was the first Worlds song in years that could come close to the epicness of RISE, both in its video and audio, and it still remains one of the most viewed New Worlds anthems.

Legends Never Die – Worlds 2017

2017 was special not only because it was the year Bronze Scrapes was created but because it had one of the most hype Worlds anthems ever, Legends Never Die. However, it falls a bit short of RISE and Warriors.

A Tier LoL Worlds Anthems

Burn It All Down – Worlds 2021

Burn It All Down sounds like a rougher version of Phoenix, with lyrics that are much more memorable and the animation to match it. At the time of its release, it was arguably the best Worlds anthem animation-wise.

Take Over – Worlds 2020

Take Over tried to match the vibe of Warriors and RISE, but it came just short. Still, it came really close and is still among the better new anthems. Plus, its exquisite music video made plenty of us rewatch it multiple times.

Phoenix – Worlds 2019

When I think of Phoenix, I remember the pre-game screen right before a game between prime FPX and prime Invictus Gaming, with elimination from Worlds on the line. It wasn’t as hype as the songs before it, but it still remains one of the most loved anthems to date.

Heavy Is The Crown – Worlds 2024

Heavy Is The Crown is as epic as Worlds anthems go, though, unlike RISE and Warriors, it takes a more alternative rock route, which is natural considering that Linkin Park made it. The only thing that bothers me is that, for some reason, Linkin Park almost gets more screen time than the players. Faker’s exit from his castle does make up for it, though.

B Tier LoL Worlds Anthems

Ignite – Worlds 2016

Ignite was quite a bit different from the songs before it and those that came right after it in the sense that it lacked epicness and hype. For that reason, it still remains one of the least favorite Worlds songs among fans. Nevertheless, it seems to be a perfect background track for those late-night solo queue grinds.

Worlds Collide – Worlds 2015

If you were to play Worlds Collide to ten LoL fans, chances are that at least half of them wouldn’t even know that it was a Worlds anthem. It’s fairly bland and repetitive, and it can hardly hype you up for the next game the way Warriors or RISE can.

C Tier LoL Worlds Anthems

STAR WALKIN – Worlds 2022

STAR WALKIN seems to be the only song on this list that just doesn’t feel like a Worlds anthem. Instead, it sounds like something you’d listen to while working or as part of a sports game’s soundtrack. I don’t know; maybe Riot programmed us to expect a RISE-tier song every year, and now we’ll just be disappointed each time we don’t get one.

That does it for our tier list of all LoL Worlds songs. To get more League of Legends-related content, be sure to follow Twinfinite. Also, if you’re looking to take a break from League and try out something single-player to chill out, I wholeheartedly recommend you check out Frostpunk 2, Black Myth: Wukong, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Each has its own quirks and is bound to help you recover from that solo queue-induced trauma.

