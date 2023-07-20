7 Fun Video Games You Should Try This Month (July 2023)

Like a deep sea diver plunging into the depths to seek a sparkling piece of treasure, we thought that a monthly column dedicated to those overlooked or underappreciated gems that may’ve passed you by would be handy. Yes, as the tide of July sweeps over us, and as August fast approaches, we’ve whittled down the releases of the month into a handful of recommendations. These are titles that we’re either really excited about, or have played ourselves and, as a result, want to sing its praises. So, for your reading pleasure, here are seven fun video games you should try this month. Let’s begin dive in, shall we?

Dave the Diver

Image Source: Mintrocket

Platforms : PC

: PC Release Date: Out Now

Here’s Dave the Diver in a nutshell: scuba-dive around a procedurally-generated ocean, catch some fish, swim back up to the surface, head to your sushi restaurant and prepare that delicious sashimi for your hungry patrons in exchange for lots and lots of moolah. And, Bob’s your uncle — you’re now a devotee of one of gaming’s biggest mashups since 2015’s acclaimed Rocket League.

Blending addictive 2D exploration and collectathon gameplay with the thrill of running your own restaurant, Dave the Diver is the very definition of an under-the-radar gem you should absolutely check out. Plus, its incredible pixel-art aesthetic is so dang appealing, it just makes us want to jump in feet first.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Image Source: Night School Studio

Platforms : PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, iOS, Android

: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, iOS, Android Release Date: Out Now

If you’re anything like us, the mere mention of the words Oxenfree II: Lost Signals are enough to send you into a tizzy. That’s right, the much-anticipated sequel to 2016’s acclaimed supernatural narrative adventure kicks off five years after the original game and tells the story of Riley Poverly, who is busy investigating the source of some mysterious radio signals.

With its fantastic story brimming with meaningful choices, a phenomenal soundtrack crammed with otherworldly atmosphere, top-notch voice acting, and strikingly moody 2D visuals, Oxenfree II is a must-play for those who were enamoured with Night School Studios’ award-winning debut.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

Image Source: Too Kyo Games/ Spike Chunsoft

Platforms : Switch

: Switch Release Date: Out Now

Few Japanese franchises are as beloved as Spike Chunsoft’s iconic Danganronpa IP, and Master Detective Archives: Rain Code is the series’ spiritual successor. In keeping with the whodunnit murder mystery theme of the original, you play the role of an amnesiac gumshoe called Yuma Kokohead as he tries to solve a number of strange murders.

However, instead of the Phoenix Wright-esque court case battles of its predecessor, players must overcome a series of Mystery Labyrinths filled with puzzles and enemies in your bid to uncover clues and reveal the identities of the perps. In essence, Master Detective Archives: Rain Code integrates some additional RPG-lite elements into the familiar Danganronpa formula, resulting in a slightly deeper, and more engaging neo-noir detective experience.

Amnesia: The Bunker

Image Source: Frictional Games

Platforms : PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Release Date: Out Now

Fun fact: 2010’s Amnesia: The Dark Descent is the title to thank for the surge in popularity for the spate of creepy walking sims we saw in the last decade or so. While its copycats may vastly range in quality, the Amnesia series has largely been well-received, and the latest is no exception.

Transplanting the claustrophobic hallways of the original’s Brennenburg Castle with, well… the claustrophobic hallways of a WWI subterranean dugout, Amnesia: The Bunker is a horrifying first-person cat-and-mouse experience where you must solve puzzles, manage your resources, and stave off monsters that stalk you and lurk in the shadows. This time around, you’ll be able to wield some rudimentary firearms to keep them at bay. But do you really think it’ll kill those spine-chilling beasties for good? Nope, we didn’t think so, either.

Exoprimal

Image Source: Capcom

Platforms : PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Release Date: Out Now

Welcome to… Exoprimal (Extra points if you get that reference!). Yes, Capcom’s mech-vs-dinos horde-like shooter is the very epitome of “turn off your brain” fun. Why are dinosaurs spawning out of big blue orbs? Why are the dinosaurs so angry with us? Why on earth are we even shooting them? Look, if you wanted Citizen Cane, go visit that library down your road. After all, it’s dino shootin’ time!

While there may not be a whole lot of content on offer at launch — FYI, there’s only one mode, with a handful of different maps — it’s still really entertaining taking part in its 5v5 PvEvP competitive matches. Not only are there tons of dinos on screen at any one time (reminiscent of the volume of zombies in World War Z), but the chaotic nature of the gameplay leads to some genuinely surprising comebacks and edge-of-your-seat moments. Plus, the amount of unique classes helps to add some extra depth, too.

Pikmin 4

Image Source: Nintendo EPD/ Eighting

Platforms : Switch

: Switch Release Date: 21 July

Away from all the horror and the bloodshed, Pikmin 4 wants to coyly introduce itself. That’s right, those cutesy critters are at it once again as ol’ Captain Olimar has crash-landed for the third time (Pretty sure he needs a recap on those flying lessons, right?). This time around, however, you’ll be treated to a brand-new planet, as well as the latest introduction of a fresh-faced companion: the Glow Pikmin.

Not only is Pikmin 4 one of the more visually impressive titles on the Switch, but it also boasts concise controls, plenty of side missions, and oodles of post-game content to keep you busy for many, many hours.

For those unaware, Pikmin 4 sees you commanding a small army of delightful creatures as you solve environmental puzzles, avoid hazards, and overcome pesky flora and fauna that want to squish your lovable pets. In short, if you’ve got more of a casual pick-up-and-play real-time strategy itch, then Nintendo’s cute and adorable series has got your back.

Remnant 2

Image Source: Gunfire Games

Platforms : PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Release Date: 25 July

Souls-like fans, rejoice! You didn’t think we’d leave you out, did you? Indeed, if you’re on the hunt for an experience that cribs liberally from FromSoft’s signature blueprint, then this month’s sequel to 2019’s underappreciated Remnant: From the Ashes looks to be just the blood-splattered ticket.

Set in an alternate post-apocalyptic world brimming with dangerous beasties, the co-op shoot ’em up combines slick third-person shooting with an oppressive atmosphere and doles out weapon mods and upgrades as you defeat the many bosses dotted around the procedurally generated map. If you’re after a hard-as-nails action game to play with some pals in tow, this is shaping up to be an excellent choice!