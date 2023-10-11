10 Best Weapons You Can Find Early in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

To say that there are a ton of weapons for you to choose from in Baldur’s Gate 3 would be an understatement. Varying in weapon type, rarity, and special abilities, the different armaments you can acquire are vast enough that it can seem impossible to find the best ones early on in your journey. Fortunately, we’ve done the leg work for you, and have come up with a list of the top 10 weapons you need to find first in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Everburn Blade

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Not only can you get this weapon early, but the Everburn Blade is one of the first special weapons you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Wielded by the tutorial boss Commander Zhalk, this two-handed blade deals 2 D6 Slashing Damage and 1 D4 Flaming Damage with every hit. Its a perfect early game piece of gear for close combat characters like Lae’zel or Karlach, and it can even remain viable well into the late game if you just need a reliable damage dealer.

The only catch is that you’ll need to defeat Zhalk instead of running straight for the Nautiloid controls. While this may seem intimidating, it’s not too hard to do so long as you recruit Mynath’s brain Us to your party and keep someone ready to make a break for the controls as soon as you drop the demonic commander.

Sussur Dagger

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Obtainable shortly after you reach the Goblin Fortress, this handy dagger is one of the better weapons you can forge as part of the “Finish the Masterwork Weapon” quest.

Though it might appear to have the stats of a basic +1 Dagger, the Sussur Dagger also carries the ability to silence a target on hit. When in the hands of a Rogue like Astarion or a character who can throw weapons at distant foes, it becomes a perfect way to hobble Mages and other enemies who rely on Spells or Cantrips.

Just be aware that if you choose to throw it at a foe, it is entirely possible for them to throw it back at you. Don’t give them the opportunity, and move in for the kill ASAP to maximize this weapon’s usefulness.

Vision of the Absolute

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The Vision of the Absolute spear is incredibly easy to miss, but also well worth the effort of adding to your arsenal in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Made by combining the Impaled Owlbear Eye with the Broken Spear Shaft found on Edowin’s corpse, this weapon deals 1D6 Damage when wielded one-handed and 1D8 Damage when wielded Two-handed, plus a Strength modifier so long as your character is proficient with Spears. When used against an enemy with multiple sets of eyes though, it deals an additional 2-12 Piercing damage so long as that enemy fails a dexterity throw.

While this makes it decent enough to use as a Javelin throwing weapon on most any enemy, it’s true usefulness emerges against multi-eyed Spectators. The damage bonus has a high chance of triggering against them, and can turn boss fights against the petrifying foes into trivial matters instead of grueling battles for survival.

Sword of Justice

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Though it’s not as hard to miss out on as other weapons on this list, the Sword of Justice is a solid weapon most any melee-focused player should think about using.

Dropped by the leader of the assassins after Karlach, this blade comes with the additional ability to cast Tyr’s Protection and increase a target’s AC by 2. Doing so can further buff a close combat character like Karlach or Lae’zel, or be used to offer additional protection to squishier party members like Gale or Wyll.

Outside of that, it’s an all-around solid Two-handed weapon that’ll serve you well through Act 1 and a decent ways into Act 2. Consider it if you’re doubling up on melee attackers and want to diversify them a bit.

Mourning Frost

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Though it takes some legwork to get the Mourning Frost staff, it’s hard to argue against this being one of THE best weapons you can get early in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Between its 1D8 Bludgeoning Damage and 1D4 Cold Damage rolls, it can deal up to 12 damage per melee hit. But when one factors in its Heart of Ice and Insidious Cold abilities, it gains another point of Cold damage as well as the chance to inflict Chilled on a target, making them even more vulnerable to Cold damage. Rounding all this out is the fact that it allows the wielder to cast Ray of Frost, which can take advantage of the staff’s debuffs and lower the target’s movement speed besides.

It’s a phenomenally powerful staff even if you aren’t running a Cold-focused Evocation build. To get it though, you’ll need to track down and deal with all three of the Drow hunting for the Grym Forge, which entails overcoming several fights and missions. After that, you’ll need to combine the Icy Helve, Icy Metal, and Icy Crystal to reforge the formidable weapon.

Bow of the Banshee

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Looking for a bow that’ll allow your ranged fighters to lock down foes from a distance? The Banshee Bow is the weapon for you.

Sold by Corsair Greymon at the Grymforge — or, more realistically, fished off his corpse after you kill him — this weapon has the chance to frighten any enemy it hits. This not only leaves them unable to move if the effect triggers, but also allows you to deal an extra 1D4 damage to them with every subsequent attack from the bow that lands.

It’s Especially lethal when given to Astarion or another character built as a Rogue, as it can quickly and efficiently paralyze foes before they even realize you’re there. This remains true well into the endgame too, so make sure you don’t miss out on this exceptional armament.

Phalar Aluve

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The pseudo-Sword in the Stone of Baldur’s Gate 3’s world, the Phalar Aluve is an easily missed but easy to obtain weapon for Bards and Finesse-minded melee attackers.

Dealing 1D8 or 1D10 Slashing Damage when wielded with one or two hands respectively, this blade can scale off of Strength or Dexterity for additional bonuses. It also counts as a Finesse weapon and incorporate all the bonuses that entails, making it an oddly effective fit for Wyll or another character who uses such weapons.

Where it really shines, though, is in the hands of a Bard. The blade comes with a +1 increase to Performance checks and has the Melody ability, which allows its user to either debuff several stats of any enemy within 6 meters or buff the stats of any allies within 6 meters of the user. Melody can be used once per Short Rest too, making it viable for repeated use during a given run through a dungeon or area.

You can find it while exploring the Underdark, and need to pass a few easy checks to pull it from its rocky sheath.

Titanstring Bow

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Sold by Brem at the Zhentarim Hideout, this bow is a must-have for anyone running a Strength-centric character.

Dealing additional damage based on the strength modifier of the one who wields it, the Titanstring Bow turns what would typically be a melee-focused party member into a ranged death-dealer. Karlach and Lae-zel in particular can make excellent use of it, hammering away at foes with arrows that can tear apart even the tank-iest of foes.

It’s so effective that you can keep it handy all the way into the endgame, meaning you’ll have squared away nabbing a key piece of equipment as soon as you purchase it in Act 1. Don’t pass up on it if you’re out to have the best Baldur’s Gate 3 experience possible.

Shortsword of First Blood

Don’t let this weapon’s early availability or Uncommon status fool you; the Shortsword of First Blood is a lethally potent blade in the right hands.

In addition to dealing 1D6 Piercing Damage to anything it hits, this steel stabber can inflict an additional D8 Damage when used against targets who still have all their HP. This makes it highly useful for use as a first attack or sneak attack, and turns downright overpowered when held by Astarion with an Assassin’s attack of opportunity buffs.

The only downside is that it can be easy to miss, as it’s only found on two bodies in the Underdark. One is that of a Duergar on a cliff north of the Underdark’s Beach fast travel point, while the other is on a murdered Deep Gnome east of the same fast travel point.

Joltshooter

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

An integral part of builds utilizing Lightning Charges or Lightning spells, the Joltshooter is a bow most any Baldur’s Gate 3 player shouldn’t miss out on.

The weapon deals solid Piercing Damage for a bow with 1D8 plus your Stat modifier. And, for every hit you land on an enemy, you’ll gain Lightning Charges that can grant bonuses to your Attack Rolls or even Lightning Damage bonuses. This is deadly enough on its own, but when paired with spells and gear that grants additional buffs based on your current Lightning Charge stacks, it becomes all too easy to obliterate your foes like Zues from on high.

This sparky sharpshooter can be obtained as a reward for rescuing the Grand Duke, which can and should be done as soon as you can leave the Emerald Grove in search of the Golbin Stronghold.