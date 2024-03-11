We all love anime for its stories and characters. However, some that both you and I have watched stayed in our memory because of their amazing soundtracks. So, why don’t we pay homage to the best music anime has blessed us with? Here is our list of the top 10 best anime songs of all time.

Recommended Videos

Noragami Aragoto – Kyouran Hey Kids!! (THE ORAL CIGARETTES)

The first time I heard Kyouran Hey Kids!!, I thought, man, this thing slaps. The funky rock drum beat, the guitar solos, the bass line. It’s all in tune with the quirky characters and the story of Noragami Aragoto. Plus, the opening video is so good that I haven’t skipped it once while watching the anime. It has to be one of the most awesome anime songs I’ve ever heard.

Domestic Girlfriend – Kawaki wo Ameku (Minami)

Now, I haven’t watched the Domestic Girlfriend anime, but I’ve probably heard this song a hundred times already. It’s intense and emotional, just the way it should be to prepare you for the feels-fest that the show is. I even have some friends who don’t watch anime, but hearing this forced them to give it a go.

My Hero Academia – ODD FUTURE (UVERworld)

My Hero Academia is one of the quirkiest (pun intended) and most fun anime we’ve had in years, and this opening matches it well. It’s a J-pop/rock tune with an upbeat tempo and a bonkers sax solo towards the end. If you enjoy J-pop with male vocals, give it a go. You won’t regret it.

Oshi no Ko – Idol (Yoasobi)

Idol by Yoasobi is by far the most popular anime song on this list, and that probably has to do with how addicting the melody is. It topped the Oricon chart and even made it to number 7 on Billboard’s Global 200 list. The only problem I have with it is that it baited me into watching an anime that wasn’t really to my taste.

FMA: Brotherhood – Again (YUI)

Before Frieren came out, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood was the top-rated anime on MAL for a long time, and I believe that this song contributed a little bit to that. It’s a rock song similar to Kawaki wo Ameku but with a different theme and a vibe that is more in tune with what happens in FMA.

Black Clover – Black Rover (Vickeblanka)

Now, I might be biased regarding this one, but Black Clover is an anime that has so many awesome songs that it’s hard to choose the best one. They are all equally good at hyping you up for the epic fights the show has to offer. I recommend you also check out Guess Who is Back. It’s another upbeat rock one, though, with female vocals.

Death Parade – Flyers (BRADIO)

Flyers has to be one of the most epic-sounding funk rock songs out there, totally in contrast with Death Parade’s subtlety, and I think that’s exactly why it’s so memorable. Also, it’s the only BRADIO song that I’d recommend, as others are kind of mid.

Yamada Kun and the Seven Witches – Kuchizuke Diamond (Weaver)

Yamada Kun and the Seven Witches is one of my favorite anime, and this song’s melody fits it perfectly. Even if you aren’t a fan of the anime, you might’ve heard the song on BanG Dream or Osu! Its snappy rhythm is just perfect for beatmaps.

Seven Deadly Sins – Seven Deadly Sins (MAN WITH A MISSION)

Seven Deadly Sins is one of the first anime I’ve ever watched, and this song is the glue that holds the memory of it, sticking to my hippocampus. Really, it’s as epic and hardcore as the anime, and they even share the same name. Also, if you like this kind of groove, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans has an opening by the same band and it rocks just as hard.

Eromanga Sensei – Hitorigoto (ClariS)

If you play Osu!, you have to know this one. Hitorigoto by ClariS perfectly fits the energetic and comedic theme of Eromanga Sensei. Also, it’s one of the few songs on this list that you won’t mind listening to on repeat; it’s simply too catchy.

That makes it to our list of the top 10 best and most awesome anime songs ever. I hope you found something to add to your playlist. Also, if you liked this list and want to read another one, check out the features section of our website.