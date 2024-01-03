How to Watch My Hero Academia in Order, Including Movies & OVA

My Hero Academia has several seasons of the anime to enjoy, plus a collection of movies as well. However, the watch order can be confusing at times due to the movies not always being clear about where they fit in the timeline.

If you’re looking to watch My Hero Academia in its entirety, then we’ve got you covered with a watch order to help you out along the way.

My Hero Academia Watch Order Including Movie & OVA

My Hero Academia has been running for six seasons in total, with season 7 set to release in May 2024. However, there is also a series of OVA and movies to further expand on the adventures of Deku and Class 1-A. If you’re looking to enjoy My Hero Academia with a smooth watch order including all movies and OVA, then we’ve got a solid recommendation for all of this content.

From first to last, here is our recommendation for a complete My Hero Academia watch order:

My Hero Academia : Season 1

: Season 1 My Hero Academia OVA : Save! Rescue Training!

: Save! Rescue Training! My Hero Academia : Season 2 (Episodes 1-20)

: Season 2 (Episodes 1-20) My Hero Academia OVA : Training of the Dead

: Training of the Dead My Hero Academia : Season 2 (Episodes 21-25)

: Season 2 (Episodes 21-25) My Hero Academia Special Episode : All Might: Rising

: All Might: Rising My Hero Academia Movie : Two Heroes

: Two Heroes My Hero Academia : Season 3 (Episodes 1-14)

: Season 3 (Episodes 1-14) My Hero Academia OVA : Make it! Do-or-Die Survival Training (Part 1)

: Make it! Do-or-Die Survival Training (Part 1) My Hero Academia OVA : Make it! Do-or-Die Survival Training (Part 2)

: Make it! Do-or-Die Survival Training (Part 2) My Hero Academia : Season 3 (Episodes 15-25)

: Season 3 (Episodes 15-25) My Hero Academia : Season 4

: Season 4 My Hero Academia Movie : Heroes Rising

: Heroes Rising My Hero Academia : Season 5 (Episodes 1-18)

: Season 5 (Episodes 1-18) My Hero Academia OVA : Hero League Baseball

: Hero League Baseball My Hero Academia OVA : Laugh! As if You Are in Hell

: Laugh! As if You Are in Hell My Hero Academia : Season 5 (Episodes 19-25)

: Season 5 (Episodes 19-25) My Hero Academia OVA : Departure

: Departure My Hero Academia Movie : World Heroes’ Mission

: World Heroes’ Mission My Hero Academia : Season 6

: Season 6 My Hero Academia: Season 7 (releasing May 4, 2024)

Are the My Hero Academia Movies & OVA Canon? Explained

Yes, both the My Hero Academia Movies and OVA or Special Episodes are considered canon. The My Hero Academia movies tell standalone tales of various missions and encounters and have been confirmed to be considered canon events that take place within the MHA universe. However, these events are not reflected upon or acknowledged within the main seasons of the show.

As for the OVA and Special Episodes, these are shorter standalone stories the length of a normal episode, which are used to expand on character backstories or experiences that are not key to the main story.

Both the OVA and Movies can be skipped if you’d prefer, as they are not required to enjoy the main My Hero Academia story. However, I’d still recommend watching them both, as the movies contain some of the most impressive animation in the entire franchise, and the OVA is thoroughly enjoyable due to the fun side stories and bonus missions or background information that is portrayed to viewers regarding their favorite characters.

Both the OVA and Movies can be skipped if you'd prefer, as they are not required to enjoy the main My Hero Academia story. However, I'd still recommend watching them both, as the movies contain some of the most impressive animation in the entire franchise, and the OVA is thoroughly enjoyable due to the fun side stories and bonus missions or background information that is portrayed to viewers regarding their favorite characters.

That's everything you need to know about the best My Hero Academia watch order, including all movies, OVA, and Special Episodes.