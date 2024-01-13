All Video Game Delays of 2024 So Far

It seems like the new year has only just begun, but 2024 has already seen its fair share of video game delays. From highly-anticipated titles to indie gems, the gaming community is currently navigating an uncertain landscape as far as release dates go.

Explore the gaming industry’s many unexpected twists and turns as we dive into all the video game delays of 2024, including many 2023 titles that were pushed back into the new year!

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Image Source: Bungie via IGDB

Destiny 2 aficionados are gearing up for the impending release of The Final Shape, the eighth major expansion for the extremely popular first-person shooter. This expansion marks the seventh year of ongoing content for Destiny 2, promising a wealth of new experiences for players.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape was supposed to be released in February 2024, but its release date was unfortunately pushed back by its developers until June of the same year. Four months really isn’t a massive delay, but it still comes as a major disappointment to many eagerly-awaiting fans.

Homeworld 3

Image Source: Blackbird Interactive via IGDB

Homeworld 3 emerges as a standalone masterpiece within the Homeworld series, picking up generations after the events of Homeworld 2. The campaign of Homeworld 3 takes place in a peaceful galaxy that has enjoyed many years of uninterrupted abundance, all thanks to the Hyperspace Gate Network. But when this galaxy’s new “age of peace” becomes threatened by forces beyond its residents’ control, it’s up to you to find the key to its future!

Similar to Destiny 2: The Final Shape, Homeworld 3 was supposed to be released in February 2024 (in fact, it had already been delayed from 2023), but its release date was pushed back until March 2024 instead. This delay is honestly pretty minuscule in the grand scheme of things, but since it’s already been delayed twice now, who’s to say that it won’t be delayed yet again?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via IGDB

From the masterminds behind the iconic Batman: Arkham series comes the highly anticipated action-adventure shooter, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The most notorious and deadly villains in the DC Universe have been forced to unite for a mission that defies all odds: eliminating the Justice League. Immerse yourself in the chaos of Metropolis, where you become the driving force as an official member of the Suicide Squad!

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is easily one of Rocksteady Studios’ most highly anticipated games, so it’s a shame that it’s been delayed for so long. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was originally going to come out in 2023, but it was delayed until January 2024, and then it was delayed again until February 2024. At this point, no one really knows for sure when this game is going to come out, but hopefully, it’ll be worth the wait.

Avowed

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via IGDB

Avowed is an upcoming action RPG that will take place in the same universe as Obsidian Entertainment’s previous title, Pillars of Eternity. Avowed thrusts players into the mysterious world of Eora, a mysterious land “filled with adventure and danger”; to not watch your back in these lands means instant death, so make sure you’re always keeping on your toes in the lands of Avowed!

Avowed wasn’t technically delayed in 2024 (yet), but its developers did somewhat mislead fans into believing that it would be released sooner rather than later. The trailer for Avowed was released by Obsidian Entertainment back in the Summer of 2023, followed by an announcement that it would be released soon in 2024. Many fans took this to mean that it would be released very early on in the new year, but unfortunately, it now looks as though that’s not the case; we likely won’t be seeing Avowed in our e-shops anytime soon, as it’s now expected to release in either late Fall or Winter of 2024.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Image Source: DON’T NOD via IGDB

Embark on a supernatural journey in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, an immersive RPG where players are thrust into a captivating narrative as two unforgettable characters. Players must navigate a world where their decisions wield dramatic consequences on the storyline, all while hunting ghosts and solving haunting cases.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden promises to be one of the best RPGs of 2024, which is why it’s such a bummer that it’s been delayed from November 2023 to February 2024. Thankfully, however, it seems like this will be the only delay that the game suffers from prior to its release.

Last Time I Saw You

Image Source: Maboroshi Artworks via IGDB

Last Time I Saw You is a heartwarming coming-of-age tale that explores themes of love, self-acceptance, and otherworldly supernatural forces. This unique indie title promises to be one for the emotional ages; as players traverse this game’s intricately designed world, they’ll uncover the emotional depth and nuances of a narrative that captures the essence of personal growth and human connection.

According to the game’s developer, Maboroshi Artworks, Last Time I Saw You was originally supposed to be released in the Summer of 2024, though it has since been delayed to the Fall of the same year. Fans of the game are hoping that it won’t be delayed any further, but even so, there hasn’t been an official release date announced for Last Time I Saw You yet.

Alone in the Dark

Image Source: Pieces Interactive via IGDB

Embark on a chilling journey back to Derceto Manor in the 2024 remake of Alone in the Dark, a haunting reimagination of the cult classic horror game of 1992. Prepare for an immersive experience that breathes new life into the eerie corridors and mysterious atmosphere of the original, capturing the essence of fear and suspense for a whole new generation of horror enthusiasts!

As far as horror games go, it doesn’t get much scarier than Alone in the Dark. Thankfully, its delay wasn’t really all that terrible; instead of being released in January 2024, Alone in the Dark is being released a couple of months later in March.

Skull and Bones

Image Source: Ubisoft Singapore via IGDB

Dive into the golden age of piracy with Skull and Bones! Players can take command as an unyielding pirate captain, navigating rich merchant trade routes and engaging in fierce battles for supremacy in the Indian Ocean. Whether sailing solo or with a crew of up to 5 players, forge your legacy as the most feared pirate in this thrilling maritime saga!

With the release of Netflix’s One Piece still fresh on everyone’s minds and the high seas becoming more popular than ever, there’s never been a better time to release a pirate game! Despite Skull and Bones being delayed multiple times in 2023 and being pushed back all the way to February 2024, it’s clear that this game will be more than worth the wait.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Image Source: A44 via IGDB

Prepare for a collision of gods, guns, and glory in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, a brand-new open-world RPG! This game allows you to take command and lead humanity’s last stand against the relentless tide of the undead. With a blend of intense combat, mystical forces, and a lot of gunpowder, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn thrusts players into an immersive experience that defines the pinnacle of mankind’s struggle in this apocalyptic siege.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is so much more than just another zombie game, anyone who gets their hands on this potential masterpiece definitely won’t be satisfied with just one playthrough. Unfortunately, fans will just have to wait a little bit longer for its release, since it was delayed from early 2023 to late 2024.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Image Source: Team Cherry via IGDB

Jump headfirst into a mesmerizing, miniature journey in Hollow Knight: Silksong, the highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning action-adventure game Hollow Knight. As the formidable hunter Hornet, players must navigate a vast and haunting kingdom, discovering ancient secrets and engaging in lethal acrobatic combat against hordes of beastly bugs.

Hollow Knight: Silksong has been a priority in the gaming community for a while, and many fans are starting to lose hope regarding its release. Its impending release was first teased several years ago, and although it was initially set to release in 2023, it has been delayed numerous times and is now expected to hit the market at some point in 2024. Hopefully, this will be the year that we finally get our Silksong!

Pragmata

Image Source: Capcom via IGDB

Dive into an extraordinary sci-fi journey with Pragmata, an action-adventure title unveiling a dystopian lunar world through a profoundly captivating story. Capcom, the developer behind the game, intends to establish Pragmata as one of its core franchises by utilizing next-generation features and platforms; this means that Pragmata has the potential to easily become one of the greatest releases of 2024!

Likely because of the game’s massive size and incredibly modern gameplay design, Pragmata’s release date was pushed back from 2022 to 2023, and now to 2024. Thousands of dedicated fans are eagerly awaiting this game’s arrival, so hopefully, it won’t be delayed too much longer!

Ark 2

Image Source: Studio Wildcard via IGDB

Awaken on a mysterious primal world teeming with dinosaurs and humans vying for supremacy in ARK 2. In order to survive, you must unravel the mystery of your arrival, forge alliances with legendary heroes, and face formidable dark forces bent on controlling the destiny of all life. Saddle up for the ultimate next-generation survival adventure as you navigate the thrilling landscapes that define the merciless world of ARK 2!

Similar to Pragmata, Ark 2 was originally supposed to be released in 2022 but got delayed to 2023, when it was delayed again to 2024. There’s still no word from Studio Wildcard on exactly when we can expect to see this sequel hit the shelves, but with any luck, it’ll be at some point soon this year!

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Image Source: GSC Game World via IGDB

Step into the chilling abyss of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, a unique fusion of FPS, immersive simulation, and heart-stopping horror, all enveloped in an intensely terrifying experience that’ll have you wishing you never played it to begin with. Brace for a spine-tingling adventure that not only challenges your survival instincts, but also delves deep into the unsettling realms of horror within the heart of the Chornobyl disaster.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is widely considered to be one of the most highly anticipated video games of 2024, which, of course, also makes it one of the most disappointing video game delays of 2024. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was originally going to be released in December 2023, but it was pushed back to early 2024 instead; thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to see this FPS game hit the shelves!

And that's it for our list of all of the current video game delays of 2024, including many 2023 titles that were pushed back into the new year.