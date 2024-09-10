All 5 Astro Bot PlayStation Themed Levels, Ranked

Astro Bot is a PlayStation title through and through, but this fact is clearest in its PlayStation-themed levels. Based on franchises past and present, they blend the gameplay of these series with that of the adorable new franchise mascot to perfection. As is usually the case though, some are better than others. So join us as we rank all five Astro Bot PlayStation-themed levels, from fun homages to revelatory takes on the console family’s history.

Recommended Videos

5. Dude Raiding (Uncharted)

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

To its credit, the Uncharted-based level Dude Raiding in Astro Bot does everything right as a quick celebration of the Naughty Dog franchise’s PS3 era.

Host to a jungle locale and plenty of enemies to blast with a pistol, the level captures the feeling of one of Drake’s precarious misadventures. The final boss is a delightful on-rails thrill ride, and the Precursor Eggs hidden in different corners provide plenty of reason to explore every inch of the map.

It’s a great time all around. But it doesn’t go further up our list due to the fact that it’s a pretty standard level of Astro Bot. There’s nothing that pushes the gameplay in a fun new direction, and by the time the level is done, there’s the feeling that Team Asobi has only scratched the surface of what can be done to blend the two franchises together.

It’s still not a bad level, but in comparison to every other entry on this list, it’s hard not to put it at the bottom.

4. Bot of War (God of War)

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

Bot of War is a good show of the potential the PlayStation-themed levels have in Astro Bot, and a lot of this is thanks to the Axe mechanics.

As players make their way through the God of War-themed locales of this icy planet, there are plenty of opportunities to hack, slash, and toss Kratos’ icy damage dealer to freeze or tear apart enemies and obstacles. The Odin’s Ravens collectibles in particular force one to think about how they can use this new mechanic in tandem with the game’s core mechanics, and motivate further exploration off the beaten path.

This is good, because this level can feel cut and dry even compared to the game’s other offerings. There’s far less fanfare to find on the main path compared to the rest of the sections on this list, which means there’s a lot of fun that can be missed if you aren’t careful.

All the same, it’s a good representation of the God of War franchise’s new direction and a good time for anyone who wants to see how Astro Bot can incorporate other franchises into its game design.

3. Apes on the Loose (Ape Escape)

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

Apes on the Loose might be the first PlayStation-themed level you come across, but it definitely puts its best foot forward.

With the one-time power-up of a large net, it’s up to you to track down and capture several apes causing havoc across the stage. Each has odd character traits and behaviors a la the Ape Escape franchise proper, and they make for fun little puzzles to solve as you work toward the end of the level.

This one also boasts the advantage of feeling like a more natural blend of games, thanks in no small part to the source material also being a platformer. The gameplay mechanics of Astro Bot mesh perfectly with those of Ape Escape, and it’d be hard not to feel like this is just another creative offering from Team Asobi with a fun twist.

It honestly leaves very little to criticize, and if not for the quality of the other two levels in the game, it could have risen even higher.

2. Machine Learning (Horizon)

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

It’s a good thing that the Horizon-based Machine Learning level is the last one you find in the game, as it ends things on one heck of a high note.

Armed with Aloy’s bow and some slowed time while you aim it, the new mechanics manage to change up the combat in a novel way. Combat encounters can be dealt with more stealthily, and puzzles require a careful blend of these new mechanics and Astro Bot’s other tried and true features.

And that’s to say nothing of the environmental design. Filled with fun references and opportunities to use all of the tools available to you, the level is a blast to play while still feeling packed with elements that can’t be found anywhere else. This remains true whether you blast through the level and take apart every robot enemy you see, or take your time to admire how the new Tripwire environmental hazards can defeat enemies without you lifting a finger.

In all honesty, it feels like a more complete version of what the Uncharted level wanted to be, right down to the impressive finale. And yet, it still can’t quite beat the number one ranked level on this list.

1. Going Loco (Loco Roco)

Image Source: Team Asobi via Twinfinite

The Loco Roco level in Astro Bot is not only the best PlayStation level, but arguably one of the best levels in the game full stop.

It fully commits to swapping in the mechanics of its source material with minimal strain. The tilt-based motion controls gel perfectly with everything else you’ve done in prior Astro Bot levels, which results in a fast and fun dive through a world that brims with color and revels in the chance to put a smile on your face with its music and atmosphere.

Is it a little easy and conflict-free compared to every other level in the game? Undeniably. But it’s still such a joy to play that it doesn’t matter, and we’d be hard-pressed to find many other levels that so perfectly blended PlayStation franchises the way this one did.

It’s far and away the best PlayStation-themed level, and we can only hope the Astro Bot series continues to put out levels like this in the future.

For more on Astro Bot, go ahead and check out trophy guides for Bot Bot Revolution, KO!, and Deep-Pocket Dragon.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy