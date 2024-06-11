5 Things We Want From GTA Online Summer Update 2024

Like most great live-service online games, Grand Theft Auto 5 frequently releases updates for GTA Online that alter and add to the overall experience. These updates have brought anything from heists to races to even snow in the wintertime. Here are five things we want to see from GTA Online’s 2024 Summer update.

5. New Summer Cars

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Starting with something we already know about, the GTA Online Summer Update should bring a few new fancy cars. Vehicles are the most common additions to GTA Online, with good reason. They’re versatile, fun, and customizable, allowing everyone to interact with them differently. The Rockstar Newswire dives into some of what is to be expected so far.

There’s also set to be new vehicles that’ll go hand in hand with new game types. Whether or not those cars will bring a new race remains to be seen. If the past is any indicator, there’ll be something exciting. Even if the update doesn’t launch with official Rockstar races, players can create their own tailored towards the new wheels.

4. New Missions

Image Source: Rockstar Games

The GTA Online 2024 Summer Update will have more than just some cars to drive around in. One of the new characters, Vincent, will test players’ driving skills with some new jobs to do. Vincent can be found at one of the LSPD stations, and he offers some less-than-conventional methods to make extra money. Whether it’s capturing bounties or racing the streets, there’s sure to be something exciting wrapped up in the mix.

Even some of the old missions should be getting a boost. Rockstar said certain job types will offer higher payouts for the first week of the update. This means more players playing and higher payouts, so the earnings can be substantial if you play during the first week. Just make sure not to spend it all in one place.

3. Bonus Cash & RP Events

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Like most GTA Online updates, Rockstar should also add new bonuses for some of the older content. The Auto Shop is one of the newest properties you can buy, so it’s only expected for Rockstar to incentivize its purchase. Completing jobs for Auto Shop clients will pay out twice the money, and delivering enough during the week will land you a cool million dollars in your bank account.

You can also earn double the money and RP on delivering Exotic Export vehicles during the event. If you don’t have an Auto Shop already, you can get one for 40% off during the week, and modify them for the same discount.

2. New Clothing and Costumes

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Nothing screams summer like putting away cold-weather clothes and bringing out the shorts. This might not apply to people who already live in warm places like Los Santos, but it’s an important part of the year for those of us with seasons. Whether Rockstar decides to lean heavily into the season or focus on the events can go either way.

With all the focus on the Auto Shop in this update, it would make sense to have some new outfits styled to match. Not only that, but there could also be an emphasis on police attire with Vincent’s new missions based out of the police department. Regardless of their appearance, players can almost certainly expect some new clothes to wear for the summer.

1. New Sea Vehicles

Image Source: Rockstar Games

If you’re enjoying the summer in Los Santos, heat is one of the main things you’ll contend with. If you’re looking for a break from the sweltering sun, what better place to cool down than on the water? Rockstar has released plenty of boats since the game’s launch, but what better time for another than when the season is at its hottest?

Not only are boats nice to look at, but they can also be used for utility. Rockstar could add some new boat races that keep players away from land, and they’ve done plenty of aquatic races in the past. They could opt for a much larger boat, something similar to a yacht, or keep it streamlined with something built for speed. Either way, new boats would make a great addition to any summer update.

