Top 15 Games You’ve Already Slept On In 2024

It’s an almost daily occurrence that gamers talk about the crushing weight of their backlog. Especially considering seasonal price cuts like the Steam Summer Sale, these ballooning libraries of games are not getting any smaller, and have caused games to miss out on some genuinely phenomenal titles.

However, the holiday season is hyped up with upcoming releases from the big three console manufacturers. As such, there are already so many titles – from indie passion projects to AAA blockbusters – that have slipped through the cracks. Through combing through the last half-year of titles, we have crafted a list of the top 15 games that you’ve already slept on in 2024.

15. Alone in the Dark

Image Source: THQ Nordic

Alone in the Dark is a franchise that – despite its unshakeable place in video game history – has struggled to find its own place in the market. Its 1992 3D horror design inspired the likes of Resident Evil. However, Alone in the Dark has been rebooted not once – in 2008 – but now twice, in its 2024 adaptation.

Despite the acting chops of Stranger Things star David Harbour, this title was panned by gamers and critics alike. As such, many gamers seemingly decided to give it a miss. Its so-so combat and slower pace were widely disliked. Beyond that, the core puzzle gameplay of the title was widely seen as the title’s saving grace. However, not even some dastardly challenges could save Alone in the Dark from the clutches of its biggest adversary – instability.

“2024’s iteration of Alone in the Dark is a full reboot of the series, loosely adapting the 1992 original … If the Resident Evil series stuck to the original’s survival horror roots during the PS3/Xbox 360 generation, this is exactly what it would look and play like.” Luke Hinton, ‘Alone in the Dark Review – A Case Best Left Unsolved’

While the game itself was not perfect, not every game has to be a 10 out of 10 experience. However, the state in which it launched was not even remotely excusable. In the months since its May release, THQ Nordic has released multiple patches for the game. These have not only vastly improved stability but actively tackled almost every bug that plagued the game. Beyond that, features such as a photo mode and New Game+ mode have been added to the game.

What remains is a game that is no longer another botched attempt at reinvigorating a leviathan of the horror genre. Instead, players stand in the wake of a powerful statement about the long-standing quality of this quintessential IP.

Alone in the Dark is available on Xbox and PlayStation. It can also be found on its Steam Store page, here.

14. Minami Lane

Image Source: Wholesome Games

With the rise of the ‘Cozy Games’ genre, the blending of rural and urban landscapes of Minami Lane is a perfectly portioned dose of serenity, especially considering its $4.99 price tag.

There are no massive narrative shifts, or overly complex systems in Minami Lane. Instead, you are tasked by an anthropomorphic Tanooki with sprucing up the eponymous street. Due to its slow pace and cutesy charm, it’s understandable that some gamers decided to miss it. Players must choose the stores and stalls that occupy the sidewalk while managing the items they sell. Beyond this, players must also decide on the ramen they serve, and the prices everything goes for.

“As a cozy gamer, I immediately put Minami Lane on my Steam Wishlist due to its Japanese-inspired art style and intricate gameplay mechanics … but this entry goes further by customizing the inventory and pricing of ramen shops, bookstores, and boba cafes.” Kristina Ebanez, ’10 Steam Next Fest 2024 Games That Should Be On Your Radar’

All of this is in the constant drive to provide the human inhabitants of Minami Lane with what they want. This is so that players can earn good grades and continue to improve the street. With an Animal Crossing-esque use of twinkling motifs and ambiance, it may be a short experience but it is a chance to stop and take a breather at a little slice of the Japanese vista you can call your own.

Minami Lane is coming to Switch on August 15, 2024. It can be found on its Steam Store Page, here.

13. Astro Pig

Image Source: Garoa Studios

With the upcoming high-profile release of another two-word titled IP with Astro in its name – Astro Bot – it’s not surprising that many gamers’ minds immediately went to PlayStation’s cutesy platformer. However, those who are able to peel their eyes away from Sony’s much-hyped upcoming release will find themselves in the pixel-perfect world of Astro Pig – a title gamers shouldn’t miss.

This 2D platformer holds a cutesy yet introspective tone similar to games like Celeste. However, while such titles focus on grueling difficulty, Astro Pig is a game that doesn’t ask much more of you than just letting it naturally move forward.

“A 90’s nostalgia inspired lo-fi adventure with a relaxing atmosphere and wholesome story, paced between tiny planet platforming and puzzle-solving.” Garoa Studios, ‘About This Game’ – Steam Store Page

Players are tasked with collecting keys to open up the way forward. Yet, while an increase in the challenge does exist, through new gameplay elements like portals and switches, Astro Pig never even begins to approach hair-pulling levels of frustration.

Circumnavigating the individual push-and-pull of a planetoid’s atmosphere is strikingly similar to what Super Mario Galaxy pulled off in 2007. In this respect, Astro Pig is unashamedly alike. Of course; only if Mario Galaxy was 2D, and had a chiptune lo-fi soundtrack, and the titular plumber was a spacefaring pig.

Astro Pig can be found on its Steam Store page, here.

12. 4D Golf

Image Source: CodeParade

When the gaming landscape shifted from the fourth to the fifth generation, games turned from 2D experiences to polygonal affairs. It stands to reason then, that if golf enthusiasts hope to inject the sport with more creativity then all that is needed is another dimensional leap.

In that sense, 4D Golf is less of a sports title and more of a puzzle game. The game does include traditional and fictional obstacles to overcome, such as divots and moving surfaces. However, the main roadblock for golfers is navigating the fourth dimension.

“4D Golf is a mind-bending golf game unlike any other because it’s set entirely in a 4-dimensional space. Complete fun and unique golfing challenges as you gain hands-on experience of the 4th dimension and beyond!” Code Parade, ‘About This Game’ – Steam Store Page

While it may sound overwhelming, Code Parade is well aware of its title’s steep learning curve. As such, it gives the player the ability to easily spot the hole and their own ball through keyboard prompts. As a result, things shouldn’t get too mind-meltingly complicated all at once.

Words simply won’t be able to properly explain the process of playing golf in 4D, but don’t miss out on this reality-bending sports game – especially if playing Golf With Your Friends was starting to become a little samey, then be prepared to take a leap into a new dimension.

4D Golf can be found on its Steam Store page, here.

11. KinnikiNeko: Super Muscle Cat

Image Source: Kamotachi

KinnikiNeko: Super Muscle Cat is a title that – even just by looking at some key art – you’re already halfway to enjoying its unique charm. Its Sailor Moon-esque intro cinematic is cheesy enough to instill an immediate sense of bonkers enjoyment.

Gamers interact with the anime-inspired world by playing as a blue cat. This eponymous feline can then be transformed from its cat form into that of a glistening bodybuilder. This allows for some genuinely creative platforming design as both styles of play afford varied approaches to levels that complement one another.

“Get ready to enjoy this crazy 2D platformer adventure starring KinnikuNeko! A cat with the body of a bodybuilder who will fight against a big alien army that has invaded planet Earth and captured all its inhabitants.” Kamotachi, ‘About This Game’ – Steam Store Page

Your bulging abs may be competent at prying doors open and boffing enemies. However, you’ll have to transform back into a kitten if you’re to traverse up walls or over plunging chasms. The gameplay is varied enough even just with the two playable forms, but the platforming challenges also give way to autoscrolling levels, rhythm games or even challenging a foe to an arm-wrestle.

Yet, if the anime-inspired absurdity of it all is something you’re not quite sure about, then you’re in luck. Don’t just give it a miss, gamers can play a free demo of the bonkers title that is available on its Steam page.

A console port of the title is being developed, however, it is not available at the time of writing.

10. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Image Source: Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was not beloved by gamers, as many snuffed their excitement at its adherence to the series’ 2D platforming roots rather than the 3D action-platforming of more recent titles. However, as a AAA experience, it’s seldom going to be lost to time like some of the other titles on this list.

The move of the franchise back to the series’ 2D roots enamored those who played it. The problem is that not many people gave it the time of day, and decided to give it a miss. It may not have been the route many fans wished for the series.

However, its lack of commercial success is a shame, especially as it may impact publisher Ubisoft’s confidence in taking similar creative leaps in the future.

“All in all, the game is a welcomed surprise that still holds onto the original’s core fundamentals. Though it doesn’t look it, it feels like a Prince of Persia game with all of its challenges and unique powers.” Kristina Ebanez, ‘Lost Crown May Not Be the Prince of Persia I Wanted, but It’s the Game I Needed’

Many 3D Prince of Persia titles forgo much of the series’ puzzle-platforming core in favor of all-out action. In contrast to those third-person titles, effectively every leap in The Lost Crown requires a unique strategy. Retaining the quick loading following a failed jump or combat encounter, the time-warping origins of the series are also still intact for this soft reboot.

As such, if the franchise has ever been of interest to you, and you don’t feel comfortable venturing into the series’ past, then The Lost Crown is a great place in the series to jump into.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. It can also be found on its Steam Store page, here.

9. Writer’s Rush

Image Source: Frogstorm

Writer’s Rush isn’t about writing the next Great American novel, instead, it’s more like a literary battle royale. The quality of your book is less of a factor in success here, than how you market your book.

It’s a common turn of phrase that ‘the pen is mightier than the sword’. In the challenge to be the best of 23 other writers vying for the top spot, you’ll find out if you have what it takes.

“24 writers, and you’re one of them. Challenge yourself to become the best writer in the world. Write books, create characters, choose endings, team up with rivals, answer letters from readers, and don’t let other authors beat you!” Frogstorm, Writer’s Rush – Store Steam Page

In Writer’s Rush, players create their own stories by selecting themes, plot devices, and target audiences from a limited selection. Gamers then rattle through the editing and marketing process to out-sell their competitors.

If you feel like writing a gritty noir mystery set in the Renaissance, then that’s doable. If you want to make it a kid’s book, go ahead. Perhaps there may be a hidden market for a 16th-century Bugsy Malone.

Writer’s Rush can be found on its Steam Store page, here.

8. Lil Guardsman

Image Source: Hilltop Studios

Lil Guardsman is a title that can be succinctly described by just four words; a cutesy Medieval Papers, Please.

Players control 12-year-old protagonist Lil who has taken over her drunkard dad’s place at the guardpost at the city’s border. The game’s silly and metanarrative comedy makes sure that while effectively all you are doing is questioning a selection of fantasy applicants day after day, you’re constantly engaged.

“Question humans, elves, goblins, cyclopes, and other fantasy creatures using your powers of deduction to determine who to admit or deny … but be careful: who you let through the castle gates will determine the kingdom’s fate.” Hilltop Studios, ‘About This Game’ – Store Steam Page

The hand-drawn aesthetic of the title does a lot to convey who the ‘goodies’ and ‘baddies’ are. The challenge then comes in using the varied selection of tools at your disposal. You use these to assess what they are telling you and make sure you don’t miss anything.

Despite the laid-back atmosphere, you do have a limit of three questions, so you’ll have to make the best use of them before you need to give a binary yes or no answer.

Although you don’t have to balance resources to keep your family alive like in Papers, Please, there is still plenty to do in between sections of active gameplay. In your downtime, you can traverse the city’s establishments and even enjoy a few minigames on your well-earned time off.

Lil Guardsman can be played on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. It can also be found on its Steam Store page, here.

7. First Cut: Samurai Duel

Image Source: Night Eyes Interactive

Like Bushido Blade or Nidhogg, First Cut: Samurai Duel is a game where swords are actually as deadly as they should be.

It may, at first, seem like a weird concept to have to spell out. However, in a sea of titles where enemies can sponge multiple high-explosives to the face, it’s a necessary one. Similarly to games like For Honor, you can attack from any direction but if you and your enemy’s blades cross then your attacks are blocked.

While First Cut: Samurai Duel allows you to parry and dodge, the rest is up to you.

“A high-intensity arcade sword-fighting game where every strike is lethal. Slash, clash, parry, dodge and watch limbs fly in the atmosphere of historical feudal Japan. Choose your move carefully – the first cut is also the last.“ Night Eyes Interactive, ‘About This Game’ – Store Steam Page

It may take some time to get used to the controls, especially as the game is more than happy to just throw you in the deep end. However, the result of mastering the combat is a truly unique and satisfying experience.

Despite the gore seen within the game, it is a genuinely beautiful title. First Cut: Samurai Duel shows just how expressive and emotive pixels can be in the right hands.

If it sounds like a cut above the rest, then the original game, simply named ‘First Cut’ is available free on itch.io. The full game, First Cut: Samurai Duel – can be found on its Steam Store page here.

6. Still Wakes the Deep

Image Source: The Chinese Room

Still Wakes the Deep was a big win for Microsoft. Coming from a massively popular initial reception, they were able to get this much-hyped eldrich-horror game on their Game Pass subscription service day and date with its worldwide release

The title was seen by gamers as a particularly competent title, with some genuinely spine-chilling environmental storytelling. However, Still Wakes the Deep did struggle to keep its pace moving. While players were seemingly engaged in their first run-through, the title didn’t provide much reason to return to it.

“It’s a great sign that even without the monsters, the game would still stand on its own two feet … you’ll find yourself revisiting some areas over and over again, but the gradual destruction of the Beroa means they often feel unfamiliar.” Lewis Rees, ‘Still Wakes the Deep Review – Drills, Thrills, and Kills’

The Lovecraftian horrors of the rig, along with the deafening isolation of the North Sea create a Bioshock-like atmosphere. Alongside the Scots tongue of many of its characters, it retains its place as one of the most engaging titles of the last half-year. However, it’s just a shame that not so many gamers have engaged with it as perhaps should have.

Still Wakes the Deep is available on Xbox and Playstation. It can also be found on its Steam Store page, here.

5. Harold Halibut

Image Source: Slow Bros.

It appears that the 2020s are seemingly a hallmark decade ear for claymation to make a comeback. On the feature-film side of things, Aardman is back in the creative pipeline with releases like Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and a new Wallace and Gromit film coming this year.

A similar amount of creativity and passion is on display from Slow Bros. in their claymation game, Harold Halibut. Although this project is, of course, in interactive form.

“a handmade narrative game … Harold Halibut takes place in a city-sized spaceship that left Earth 250 years ago, but is now stuck underwater on an alien world … also, that part about the game being handmade is pretty literal, as the clay-looking in-game models were actually created by hand” Ethan Anderson, ‘Handmade Narrative Game Harold Halibut Coming “Soonish” to Consoles and PC’

The slow pace and fixed angles of Harold Halibut are akin to the very best scenes of The Grand Budapest Hotel and Fantastic Mr Fox. Light puzzles and interactivity are the name of the game, as the dense atmosphere of the title starts to unravel around the player.

After escaping a desolate Earth, humanity has crash-landed on a new planet with a choking atmosphere. Yet, after 250 years, tightly wound order starts to fall apart and show the cracks beneath.

Harold Halibut is available on Xbox and PlayStation. It can also be found on its Steam Store page, here.

4. TimeMelters

Image Source: Autoexec Games

There are too many games to count that are absolutely superb experiences that would be a shame to be missed. However, a game that mixes genres and introduces multiple playable instances of the player-character in real-time? Well, that’s definitely something to talk about.

Timemelters isn’t just a third-person defense game, an army-builder, or a time-bending experiment gone wild. It’s all of these things and more.

Set in 16th-century Scotland, where many innocent women were being rounded up and tried for the crime of supposedly being witches, Timemelters doesn’t leave its narrative behind in its dedication to its gameplay. Although, its gameplay is certainly the central focus of the experience.

“a strategy and hero defense hybrid game that allows you to unleash the power within and become a time-warping witch … rewind time and fight alongside yourself, not as an AI, but in a fully deterministic fashion. Plan out truly custom strategies and play to your own style!” Autoexec Games, ‘About This Game’ – Steam Store Page

Players can create instances of themselves to distract enemies while your past itself attacks them as they run. Beyond that, players can shift genre from a third-person title. By floating above the battlefield, gamers can bring trees and elemental spirits to life to protect characters or settlements. As such, gameplay changes on a dime to be more akin to a 4X strategy title like Total War.

Timemelters can be played on PlayStation. It can also be found on its Steam Store page, here.

3. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios

Considering Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II‘s development team, Ninja Theory, is a Microsoft-owned Xbox Games Studio, to call this game even remotely indie would be a lie. However, it’s seemingly nigh-on impossible that so few people have played this title when it had the opportunity to be played by millions of Game Pass users. It’s extremely disheartening that its AAA release has seemingly just moved right past a vast swathe of them.

Especially considering that Game Pass often encourages gamers to experiment with more niche titles, like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, its tepid performance is not just a shame creatively, but a risk coming from a slew of studio closures from Microsoft.

As arguably the most graphically impressive title in the video game industry this generation, Hellblade II needs to be seen to be believed. Its slow pace and focus on character and atmosphere may not be for everyone. However, its critical and user reception has been that of admiration and adoration.

As with the first game, audio is – once again – a pivotal sense in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. The Furies are voices in Senua’s head, however, they constantly create shades of doubt and self-loathing in the original game. It seems that they too have even matured for the sequel; they not only provide context-dependent combat notification but apply their multi-voiced narration to almost everything Senua sees or does.

“Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is intense, captivating, and breathtaking. From the moment I began to play, the beauty and quality of this game has enthralled me. It was difficult at times to even consider it ‘just a game’.” Rowan Jones, ‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Review: Soulful and Stunning’

Seanua’s Saga: Hellblade II can be played on Xbox. It can also be found through its Steam Store page, here.

2. Read Only Memories: Neurodiver

Image Source: Midboss

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver is not just a visual novel with puzzle elements, as its genre is almost the least important aspect you can use to describe it.

It’s a visually stunning game with a cyberpunk aesthetic straight out of something like Neon Genesis: Evangelion or Ghost in the Shell. In keeping with this inspiration, many of the core themes of the cyberpunk genre are here, with conversations surrounding body modification, personal freedom, and technological evolution.

“2064: Read Only Memories looked beautiful too, but the next installment features even more detail than the first … this simultaneously gives Read Only Memories: Neurodiver a retro and modern art feel to it, making for some really unique visuals.” Andrew McMahon, ‘Read Only Memories: Neurodiver Streamlines the Gameplay of the Original (Hands-On Preview)’

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver lets gamers take control of a psychic detective. In this role, players are tasked with, jumping into memories and combing through the witness’ innermost thoughts. In them, you scour for the truth hidden behind layers of mental blockage.

The cyberpunk, anime-inspired narrative throughline is engaging and has as many twists and turns along the way. While there are enigmatic antagonistic forces at play, they hardly steal the limelight as Read Only Memories: Neurodiver is a game that is as audibly and visually engaging as its genre-defining inspiration.

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver can be played on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. It can also be found through its Steam Store page, here.

1. Tales From Candleforth

Image Source: Under the Bed Games

Point-and-click horror is not a niche genre, and not a style of game that ever seems to struggle with creating dark, twisted atmospheres around their slowly maligning narratives.

With a tone and theming similar to other Brothers Grimm-inspired stories, Tales From Candleforth tasks gamers with controlling Sarah. At 16 years old, Sarah is tasked with keeping the family apothecary afloat when her grandmother goes missing. As Tales From Candleforth is imagined as the starting block from which a series of macabre tales are bound, of course, things start to go awry.

“Tales from Candleforth is a collection of fairy tales that were written on top of a forbidden book many years ago to hide its content. Years later, the dark text is bleeding out and onto the pages of the tales, mixing with them and twisting the stories.” Under the Bed Games, ‘About This Game’ – Stem Store Page

A hauntingly catchy orchestral soundtrack and some genuinely head-scratching puzzles flesh out the gameplay and atmosphere of the title. However, in the end, the priority was clearly on atmosphere and gameplay. In this respect, Tales From Candleforth succeeds valiantly.

As Sarah slowly unravels the world around her, she ventures into the depths of the occult and comes out scarred but stronger from her ordeal.

Tales From Candleforth can be played on Xbox, Playtation, and Switch. I can also be found through its Steam Store page, here.

