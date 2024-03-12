10 Most Dangerous Quirks in My Hero Academia

In My Hero Academia, the world is full of humans with unique powers known as Quirks. While most individuals aim to use their Quirks for good, achieving a path to heroism, others may be cursed with Quirks that enhance villainous intent, force them onto a dark path, or pose a threat due to being uncontrollable. We’ve rounded up ten of the most dangerous Quirks from Heroes and Villains alike, so let’s dive right in for a closer look.

One For All

Image Source: Studio Bones

Sure, One For All may be one of the best Quirks of all time, when placed in the hands of a heroic individual. However, that doesn’t stop this power from being extremely dangerous to both the user and the people around them. As seen with Deku, One For All is extremely powerful, which means that if the body isn’t strong enough to support it, the Quirk will break you to pieces – much like Deku’s numerous mangled limbs and broken bones.

In addition to this, if the user is unable to control One For All and the various other Quirks contained within this power, they can become a threat to others, due to the unpredictability of the sheer force they wield. Furthermore, when this power is passed down to someone who already wields a Quirk, it has been known to significantly shorten their lifespan, with one of the previous wielders admitting to having passed away from old age in his forties – yikes, now that’s scary!

Black Hole

Image Source: Studio Bones

Black Hole is the Quirk wielded by the Pro Hero Thirteen and is hands down one of the most dangerous powers in the My Hero Academia franchise. As the name indicates, Black Hole enables Thirteen to replicate the suction effect of a black hole from her hands, with this being so powerful that not even light can escape. Everything that is consumed by the black hole is turned to dust. I sure am glad that Thirteen chose the route of a Pro Hero because if this lady was on the villain side of the story, she’d undoubtedly be one of the most capable and threatening presences in the entire series.

Brainwashing

Image Source: Studio Bones

Brainwashing is the Quirk held by Hitoshi Shinso and one of the strongest utility powers in the entire series. With Brainwashing, Shinso can take control of the minds of targets when they verbally answer him. To enhance this power, Shinso has equipped himself with a voice modifier, using his smarts to mimic the voices of other individuals and trick his targets into answering him, thus triggering his Quirk. Affected targets are forced to follow his command like literal Zombies – so in the wrong hands, this Quirk could be devastating. Let’s just be glad that Shinso has a good heart, and high hopes of being a Hero, using this power to stop villains, rather than siding with them.

Decay

Image Source: Studio Bones

Imagine being able to destroy both living and non-living things at a mere touch. Well, that’s essentially what Tomura Shigaraki’s Decay Quirk does, giving him the power to end somebody’s life by simply touching them with all five fingers.

As if this power wasn’t already terrifying enough, the fact that Tomura has ended up on a path of villanous intent only makes this Quirk significantly more dangeorus, as he has chosen to use it in the darkest way possible – to bring harm to others. On top of being able to decay things through touch, Tomura can even spread the Decay from one target to another, making this Quirk extremely lethal, which has been reflected in his success in becoming one of the primary ‘big bads’ of the story.

Overhaul

Image Source: Studio Bones

Overhaul is the Quirk held by the Villain Kai Chisaki, who uses an alias of the same name, enabling him to disassemble anything he touches and reconstruct it in any configuration he desires. This seems like a power that offers a lot of potential and utility, however, the scary and downright horrifying part is the fact that the Overhaul Quirk also works on people, and can be used to kill, or even fuse individuals.

When Overhaul fuses people to himself, he can also gain use of their Quirks, regenerate limbs, and reshape their bodies. When it comes to the danger of this Quirk, Overhaul’s fight against Deku is the perfect example of how chaotic and destructive this Quirk can be when placed in the wrong hands.

Blade-Tooth

Image Source: Studio Bones

Moonfish’s Blade-Tooth Quirk may be unusual, to say the least, but if this villain’s time on screen was anything to go by, it is hands-down one of the most horrifying Quirks in the entire franchise. As the name so very much suggests, Blade-Tooth enables the user to sharpen their teeth into blades, with the ability to extend these blades into webs which he can manipulate, using them as extra legs for his mobility, or skewering victims.

Is this not the most horrifying Quirk in the world? Just imagine waiting in line to check out with your groceries, and this toothy fella gets a bit impatient behind you – before you even know it, you’ve been impaled by….a tooth? Absolutely petrifying.

Landmine

Image Source: Studio Bones

Landmine is the Quirk wielded by the villain known as Curious. This destructive power enables her to create explosive properties in anything that she touches, no matter if it is a physical object or a living being. Essentially, this means that Landmind bestows the wielder with the ability to turn anything into an explosive, creating a destructive weapon from anything they please. However, the fact that this Quirk works on people is rather horrifying to consider, as Curious can turn people into live explosives – whether they are willing targets, or not.

Dark Shadow

Image Source: Studio Bones

Dark Shadow is the Quirk held by Fumikage Tokoyami, enabling him to manifest a dark, sentient shadow-like monster from his body. While Dark Shadow is usually controlled by Tokoyami and runs out of power once exposed to too much light, this Quirk is also enhanced significantly when surrounded by darkness.

This can cause Dark Shadow to operate at full power, rampaging of its own free will, which causes Tokoyami to lose control, and become a significantly dangerous threat towards himself and others. During this state, Dark Shadow has power so fierce that he can easily rip trees right out of the ground It’s a good thing that this Quirk is in the hands of a student who wishes to train himself to gain full control and become a hero, because if this one was in the hands of a villain, Dark Shadow could be massively destructive across all levels.

Transform

Image Source: Studio Bones

Himiko Toga’s Transform Quirk has always been extremely threatening on a level of utility, as it essentially enables her to turn herself into a copy of someone whose blood she has consumed. This enables Toga to impose herself as a pure visual clone, operating as a spy to gather intel, or even lead targets into horrific situations.

However, the true frightening levels of power regarding the Transform Quirk were not made clear until the full awakening of Toga’s abilities, which enables her to not only turn herself into a visual clone of someone but also to wield their Quirk – which could be devastating if the Quirk was wielded by a mastermind villain, in comparison to an ostracized teenager who has lost their way in society.