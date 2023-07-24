Is Toga Dead in My Hero Academia? Answered (Spoilers)

While the majority of My Hero Academia may focus on its protagonist and his allies, a decent amount of time is still given to its rogues gallery of villains. A fan favorite among them is Himiko Toga, whose power and its applications forces her into the spotlight in the series’ later chapters; and, to some of the heroes’ dismay, it seems like there’s only one way to stop her. But is Toga dead in My Hero Academia, or is she spared such a fate?

As you might expect, we’ll be going into heavy spoilers for the last arc of My Hero Academia per the most recent chapters of the manga. Consider this an explicit *Spoiler Warning*.

Does Toga Die in My Hero Academia? Answered

Based on what has been shown in the Manga, Toga is dead in My Hero Academia.

After consuming Twice‘s blood to create an army of clones to turn the tide in the Villains’ favor, Ochako Uraraka confronts Toga in an attempt to hold her off and talk her down from killing everyone. Though she initially failed and was stabbed by Toga, she eventually got through to her and delayed her long enough for the effects of Twice’s blood to wear off. Unfortunately, Uraraka lost too much blood in the process and was left on the verge of death.

Due to their conversation though, Toga finally saw Uraraka as a true friend and didn’t want her to die. She then made a decision in Chapter 395: After drinking Uraraka’s blood, she would use her support device to give all of her copied blood to Uraraka via a blood transfusion. She would die in the process, but it would allow her to die on her terms and prevent Uraraka from being burdened with supporting her through the rest of her life.

Toga then lies down next to Uraraka as her blood is drained out, and after sharing some kind words with her friend, her quirk slowly dissipates and her body goes limp. The last panel of the chapter shows her arm lying limply across Uraraka, and she’s presumed to be deceased.

Is Toga Dead for Good, or Will She Be Brought Back?

We should be clear, however, that this is all based on the My Hero Academia manga chapters that have been released so far.

Given what happened with Bakugo earlier on in the series, it is possible this could all be a fake out. Even if Toga has died for real, there might be some last-minute reveal of a Quirk that allows her to be brought back to life. Her presumed death could also be a fake-out, with her merely passing out due to the extreme blood loss.

We won’t know for sure until the curtains fall on the series proper. Fortunately, we do seem to be firmly in My Hero Academia’s endgame, so it shouldn’t be long until we have our answer.

For now though, that’s everything we have to share regarding whether or not Toga dies in My Hero Academia. Be sure to check out some of our other articles on the series down below.