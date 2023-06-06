How to Fix Diablo 4 Error Code 300008

Image source: Blizzard

Diablo 4 players dropping into Hell for the first time have been experiencing a series of bugs and glitches inhibiting normal play. One of the most prominent is Error Code 300008, but what causes it and how can it be fixed?

What Does Error Code 300008 Mean? Answered

The Diablo 4 300008 code is a DNS error; that means it occurs when there is a problem between the client and the server. Specifically, a DNS error indicates the device could not resolve the domain name into an IP address, which can result in the system being unable to access the website or server. That’s a fancy way of saying it’s to do with the connection between your device and Blizzard’s servers.

Troubleshooting, How To Fix and Potential Solutions

Since it’s a DNS error, flushing the system’s DNS is one of the most effective methods to get rid of the Diablo 4 300008 code. Here are the instructions to flush DNS if you’re on PC:

Click the Start button, then type “CMD” on your keyboard. Right-click Command Prompt and select “Run as Administrator.” Alternatively, you can click on the “Run as administrator” hyperlink on the Start Menu’s right-side panel that displays the Command Prompt app. In the Command Prompt, copy and paste the following command: “ipconfig /flushdns” (make sure to include the space before the forward slash). Press the Enter key to execute the command.

The DNS resolver cache on your device should be successfully cleared out after following the above steps, and you’re most likely to access the Diablo 4 server. However, make sure you restart the Battle.net client after flushing the DNS settings and then launch Diablo 4.

The devs have already addressed login issues, pledging to improve them moving forwards.

[#DiabloIV] We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) June 6, 2023

If the above fix doesn’t seem to work for you, getting in touch with Blizzard support is highly recommended to address such issues. They can assist you by analyzing log files and recommend other solutions for the Diablo 4 300008 Error Code.

If that doesn’t work for you, or you’re experiencing the issues on another platform, you can check out other potential solutions below:

Restart your Diablo 4: this will reestablish your connection to the servers and has worked for some players in bypassing the error and letting them get into Sanctuary. Restart your network connection: again, this minimizes the possibility that connection problems are caused on your end. Reinstall your game: this is a lengthier and more thorough fix, but it will eliminate the possibility of the bug being caused by an issue with how it is downloaded.

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about fixing the Diablo 4 error 300008. Be sure to check out our other Diablo 4 guides and peruse the links below for everything else on Blizzard’s 2023 title.

About the authors

Tarun Sayal Experienced freelance gaming writer with 5 years of experience covering a wide range of gaming topics. From in-depth game reviews to strategy guides, I have a passion for all things gaming. Skilled in crafting engaging and informative content for both casual and hardcore gamers.



More Stories by Tarun Sayal Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts