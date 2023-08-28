Why Are Loadouts Disabled in Destiny 2? Explained

It’s common knowledge at this point that at the start of every new Season in Destiny 2 comes with an abundance of bugs and glitches. Bungie is usually quick to catch onto some of these game-breaking issues, but it can sometimes affect us in the long run. A prime example is the current state of the game, as our newly added loadout feature is currently disabled, and many players don’t why. So today, we’re discussing why loadouts are disabled & when we can expect them to be fixed in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 ‘Loadouts Locked’ Explained

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

A couple of weeks ago, during Season 21, a bug was discovered that allowed players to swap loadouts and switch their weapon to one with a different model. Imagine using Arbalest, the Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle, and shooting it like a Hand Cannon.

Needless to say, while the bug gave players a good laugh, some were able to push the limits and literally used a special weapon like a primary gun in PvP. With the start of Season 22, Bungie turned off the loadout feature, disabling Guardians from swapping their gear with a push of a button. This feature has been so beneficial it’s hard to imagine it wasn’t in the game until a few months ago with the arrival of the Lightfall DLC.

When Will It Be Fixed?

Luckily, Bungie has announced that a “temporary” fix to the loadout feature will be pushed out this coming week. While they didn’t give an exact date, it’s safe to assume it will be released at the weekly reset on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 1 pm EDT. This temporary fix will re-enable the feature but will not pull items from the vault like it usually would. Bungie has stated a permanent fix is in the works and will be released in a future update.