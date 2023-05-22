When Does Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Start? Answered

Image Source: Bungie

Every few months, we get a new Season in Destiny 2, bringing with it plenty of new story content, gear, and new activities to check out. With the Season of Defiance coming to a close soon, it’s time to look ahead at what’s next. Here when Season of the Deep starts in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Start Date

While Bungie has not officially confirmed the start date, we can expect Season of the Deep to kick off in Destiny 2 on May 23, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Given Bungie’s track record with Season rollovers in Destiny 2, new Seasons have typically always started right as the previous battle pass expires, and on the day of the weekly reset, which would be Tuesday in this case. If everything goes to plan, players can expect to enjoy the new content and battle pass on May 23.

One thing to note is that there will be a price change for the battle pass starting with Season of the Deep. Instead of the usual 1,000 Silver for the battle pass, it will now cost 1,200 Silver, which is a bump from $10 USD to $12 USD.

What’s New in Season of the Deep?

Alongside the new story content, Season of the Deep promises to bring about some massive gameplay updates and changes. Most notably, we’re getting new aspects to play around with for the Strand subclass. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect this Season:

New changes to roaming Supers

Armor Charge system for Armor Mods

3 new Aspects for Strand

New dungeon

Exotic armor and weapon reworks

New Seasonal artifact: NPA Repulsor Regulator

New Seasonal armor

That’s all you need to know about when Season of the Deep starts in Destiny 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a breakdown of all Artifact Mods coming up this week.

