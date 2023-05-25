What Is the Exact Release Time for the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

The Season of the Deep is underway, Guardians are swimming around the methane seas of Titan, and the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon is on the way. This season, we get a three-player Dungeon instead of a six-player Raid, offering people who struggle to get Raid teams together a means of taking on tougher Destiny 2 content and getting some glorious loot. If you are eager to get stuck in but are wondering when you should tell your Fireteam to meet up, we’ve got all the info you need about the exact release time of the Dungeon.

The Ghost of the Deep Dungeon will release at precisely 10 AM PT/1 PM ET on Friday, May 26th. This will coincide with the daily reset, so you can expect Xur to arrive at the same time if you wish to visit him before starting the Dungeon.

Keep in mind that Dungeons in Destiny 2 are premium content. You won’t get access to this bad boy for free. You can check if you own the Lightfall Dungeon Key by checking the Expansion tab in the Store. If not, make sure you purchase the correct content packs.

Prepping for the new Dungeon

If you are new to Dungeon content and are wondering how to get ready, we suggest grinding additional Power Levels through your Artifact and ensuring you have access to the Artifact mods. If you need help ranking up quickly, we have a guide on how to level up fast in Destiny 2.

At the very least, you want access to the Champion mods. Being a modern Dungeon, and with the Champion system being quite well established, you will want mods to be able to deal with them. It would be best if you also tried to get to the point where you can get at least one mod that suits whatever build you plan on running.

It is also a good idea to think about complimentary loadouts. The recent switch to loadout swapping means you can’t fire for two seconds after changing your loadout. As such, you must consider what you want in your arsenal carefully. I’ll be running my Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk-powered Invisibility Hunter build, and I’ll have my Riptide with Chillclip, Wavesplitter, and Shattered Cipher in tow.

