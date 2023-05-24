Guardians who have been spending some time fishing in Destiny may have noticed the “focused fishing” meter that appears on the left side of the screen. This bar can slowly fill up while you fish, leading to people wondering what it actually does. Thankfully, it’s good news, and if you know how to take advantage of it, you might just earn some seriously sweet loot.

What is Focused Fishing in Destiny 2?

Image by Twinfinite

Focused Fishing is essentially a buff that you get to your fishing skills. The meter will fill up as you fish for longer, use more bait, and fish with other people. The bigger the group, the faster it fills, and when it reaches one of the small markings, you get a buff to your fishing.

The stronger the buff, which is to say the fuller the bar, the higher the likelihood that you will catch rare, legendary, or even Exotic fish. This is important as fish can be handed in at the HELM. Just visit it via the Destinations tab, head to the Sonar Station, and hand in the fish at the aquarium to earn rewards.

Hilariously, fishing is the perfect activity for a Raid group, either before or after they dive into the Raid. Just make sure everyone has some bait, which increases the chances of catching better fish, then hit up a fishing hole. Fill up the meter, and it shouldn’t be long before your Fireteam members are grabbing some Exotic Fish that they can hand in for Exotic Armor.

If you don’t have a Fireteam, you can just make sure you are hanging around with other Guardians who are fishing. Be generous, stick around, and there might be some rewards in it for you. You can learn lots more about fishing in the game by checking our detailed Destiny 2 fishing guide.

