How to fish in Destiny 2 – Gone Fishin Quest Guide

Destiny 2 allows players to fish, an interesting and peaceful hobby when they are not being attacked by callous Cabal and treacherous Taken. It is a surprisingly deep system, with a lot to offer players who are interested in doing something a little different in the game.

There is a variety of fish that can be caught all over the game, and some interesting systems like finding Bait. There are even some Exotic fish out there for you. In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about how to fish in Destiny 2.

How to fish in Destiny 2 – Gone Fishing Quest

Step 1

Image by Twinfinite

To begin your journey to becoming a legendary angler, you will need to visit Hawthorne in the Tower. She has been turned into a fishing vendor and can be found in the Bazaar area between the main Tower plaza and the Drifter. Talk to her to get the Gone Fishin’s quest underway, and she will give you the Fishing Tackle.

Step 2

Image by Twinfinite

This container allows you to hold up to 500 Bait and any fish that you may catch. Step 2 of the quest involves finding 20 pieces of bait. Bait can be found by completing Salvage and Deep Dive events, any playlist activity, public events, patrols, or by collecting materials in the game’s various destinations. I found it quite easy to gather some up just by playing Salvage, the new game mode.

Step 3 – Catch fish in the Outskirts of the EDZ

Image by Twinfinite

The third step sends players off to the Outskirts, an area of the EDZ. Check your Destinations map, select EDZ, then make your way to the Outskirts on your Sparrow from where you spawn in. The fishing area can spawn anywhere along the coast. It should be noted that it is coded as a Public Event and will not spawn when another public event is underway. If you arrive and another event is active, finish it with other players or just wait it out, then search for the spawn area, which can be anywhere along the coast. If you look at the sky, you will see it marked by a thin beam of blue light. You will need to catch five different fish here.

How to actually fish in Destiny 2

Walk along the dock and face the water, and you will be prompted to hit a button to cast a line. You do not need to find a fishing rod or anything like that. Hit the button, and you will cast out the line, then just let it bob on the water. Watch it carefully, and when it gets pulled under, just hit the same button again. This will bring in the line and the fish. Hitting it fast enough gets you a bonus for a Perfect Catch and increases your focus meter, which gives you a better chance of getting rare fish.

The fish will end up lying on the surface of the water, so just walk over it to collect it. Don’t worry; you won’t disturb the fish for your fellow Guardians. When you have caught a bunch of fish, head to the HELM in your Director, and you can place them in the Aquarium in Sloanes new area.

Step 4 – Catch fish in The Cistern on Nessus

Image by Twinfinite

The fishing spots in The Cistern appear mostly over on the far side of the area, near the entrance to The Conflux Lost Sector. It is likely that a large group of Guardians all in one place will give away the area the fishing spot spawns, but you also have the blue beam to help you. Once again, you need to catch five fish to progress the quest.

One thing to note is that if a Public Event starts while your line is cast, don’t leave. You can still catch a fish as normal, even if the docks despawn under you.

Step 5 – catch fish in The Miasma in Savathun’s Throne World

Image by Twinfinite

Similar to the other spots, tracking it down is reliant on no other Public Events being active. Just grab another five fish, then it’s time to hit the HELM and release them into the tank.

