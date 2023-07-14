How to Get Wicked Implement Exotic Catalyst in Destiny 2

Wicked Implement is the latest Exotic weapon to join the collection in Destiny 2. So far, it has been met with less than ideal reception, as the gun did not live up to player’s expectations. However, a new Exotic Catalyst has released this past week that may give the weapon the boost it needs. So today, it’s time to discuss how to get the Wicked Implement Exotic Catalyst in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Wicked Implement Exotic Catalyst Location

For the short and sweet answer, you must complete a tier 7 run of the Deep Dive seasonal activity to obtain the Wicked Implement Exotic Catalyst. Thankfully, completing it once will guarantee the Catalyst to drop. There have also been some reports of players earning it during a tier 5 run, though better to be safe than sorry; ensure you complete a tier 7 version.

Achieving a tier 7 run is relatively simple, as every member of the fireteam must interact with Toland during each stage of the Deep Dive.

Toland is the little Taken Blight that spawns in various areas on each stage. Interacting with him will trigger a pressure trial, where more powerful enemies will spawn, and players have a given amount of time to defeat them. Trigger all three Toland nodes, defeat the swarms of enemies in the pressure trials, and beat the final boss of the Deep Dive to claim your Catalyst.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Destiny 2 Wicked Implement Catalyst Breakdown

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Catalyst states, “Collecting Stasis Shards gradually overflows the magazine.” The gun can generate Stasis Shards on command, but with the Catalyst, the magazine will not only refill, but even overglow. This can push the total magazine size up to 30 shots in a single go! Does this make the weapon meta-worthy? It’s hard to say immediately, as Stasis in general isn’t in a great spot in the current sandbox.

However, according to the latest “This Week In Destiny“, Bungie has stated that buffs/tuning is coming for Wicked Implement in the near future from community feedback. It’s good to see Bungie quickly responding to the feedback on new weapons like this, and hopefully, they can apply that same drive for future releases.