How to Get Unending Tempest SMG in Destiny 2, God Roll Explained

Another Season has launched in Destiny 2, and with it comes a refresh of new weapons to obtain throughout the game. One of which includes a brand new Crucible SMG, the Unending Tempest. SMG’s in PvP are always a hot topic to discuss, given how potent they are. However, some players are confused on how to properly acquire this gun. So today, we’re discussing how to get the Unending Tempest SMG & determine its God Roll in Destiny 2.

Getting The Unending Tempest SMG In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Given that it is a new Crucible weapon, the only way to obtain the Unending Tempest SMG is to complete PvP activities like Control and Iron Banner. Any PvP activity completion will give you a chance at earning the gun. You can also decrypt Crucible Engrams for a chance at acquiring one as well.

However, after obtaining at least one copy of the weapon, you can head back to Lord Shaxx and use your Crucible Engrams to focus for the gun. Focusing for the weapon will increase your chances of getting better rolls. Speaking of which….

Destiny 2 Unending Tempest SMG God Roll

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

While this weapon will mainly be used for PvP activities, the perk pool it has access to can be utilized for PvE activities as well! With that in mind, we’ll do separate God Rolls for each activity type. For PvP, the God Roll you should be looking for is Perpetual Motion and Target Lock.

Perpetual Motion will increase the gun’s handling, stability, and reload speed while the user is in motion. Meanwhile, Target Lock will increase the weapon’s damage the longer it is sustained on a single target.

If you’ve been playing PvP for the past couple of Season’s, then you know that Target Lock on an SMG is incredibly powerful, to the point where its borderline broken. This gun will easily jump the ranks in usage alongside other SMGs like The Immortal.

For PvE, the God Roll you should be looking for is Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie. Demolitionist will grant 10% Grenade energy for every kill you get, while Adrenaline Junkie gives a 50% boost in damage when you get a kill with a Grenade. This combo is a match made in heaven for PvE activities, as Grenade builds are all over the place and this weapon is perfect for them.

Overall, a must-have weapon for the Season and a fine-addition to the SMG family.