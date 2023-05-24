How to get the Aquanaut Title and Triumphs in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

A new Season of Destiny 2 means another new title for players to try and grab. The Season of the Deep introduces the Aquanaut Title, and players who want to give themselves a fancy new name when in the game will be able to complete a variety of challenges and Triumphs to get their hands on it.

You can find a full list of the associated Triumphs below, but keep in mind some of these are secret and likely tied to either Exotic questions that won’t become available until later in the season or perhaps even the new Dungeon that is on the way.

How to get the Aquanaut Title in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Here are all the Triumphs you need for the Aquanaut title. We will fill in the secret ones when we learn what they are.

Weekly Wetwork – complete the “Into the Depths” quest each week.

– complete the “Into the Depths” quest each week. Challenge Accepted – unlock all of the Seasonal bonuses earned by completing Seasonal Challenges.

Echo Relocation – Reset your vendor rank with the Sonar Station that can be found in the HELM.

– Reset your vendor rank with the Sonar Station that can be found in the HELM. Reprised Reckoning – Defeat targets with Season of the Deep weapons. You will get additional progress for Guardians.

– Defeat targets with Season of the Deep weapons. You will get additional progress for Guardians. Big Fish – defeat each unique boss in the Salvage activity. They rotate weekly.

– defeat each unique boss in the Salvage activity. They rotate weekly. Down the Drain – Defeat each unique boss in the Deep Dives activity.

– Defeat each unique boss in the Deep Dives activity. Pressurized Deep – Complete a Deep Dive with Pressure Trials active on each encounter.

– Complete a Deep Dive with Pressure Trials active on each encounter. Secret Triumph – currently unknown.

– currently unknown. Quantity Over Quality – Catch fish at any pond. These can be found all throughout the game. You can find a full fishing guide in Destiny 2 here, if you need it.

– Catch fish at any pond. These can be found all throughout the game. You can find a full fishing guide in Destiny 2 here, if you need it. Ambitious Angler – Catch an Exotic fish at any pond.

– Catch an Exotic fish at any pond. Secret Triumph – currently unknown.

What are Seasonal Bonuses?

Seasonal Bonuses can be found on the second tab of the Seasonal Challenges section in your menus. Completing them will unlock new types of focusing for the Season of the Deep.

Deep Challenger – Complete Week 1 of the “Into the Depths” quest to unlock a chance to earn an additional Deep Engram from weekly activity challenge competitions. Resets weekly.

– Complete Week 1 of the “Into the Depths” quest to unlock a chance to earn an additional Deep Engram from weekly activity challenge competitions. Resets weekly. Deep Armor Focusing – Obtain a full set of Season of the Deep armor to unlock high-stat armor focusing of Deep Engrams.

– Obtain a full set of Season of the Deep armor to unlock high-stat armor focusing of Deep Engrams. Deep Weapon Focusing – Obtain any 6 Season of the Deep or reprised Reckoning weapons to unlock weapon focusing of acquired weapons.

– Obtain any 6 Season of the Deep or reprised Reckoning weapons to unlock weapon focusing of acquired weapons. Synchronized Swimming – Reach Rank 7 with the Sonar Station in the HELM to unlock bonus reputation when opening chests in Salvage or Deep Dives. It is boosted for each fireteam member with the bonus.

– Reach Rank 7 with the Sonar Station in the HELM to unlock bonus reputation when opening chests in Salvage or Deep Dives. It is boosted for each fireteam member with the bonus. Deep Attraction – Reach Rank 13 with the Sonar Station to unlock a chance to earn additional Deep Engrams from completed activities.

– Reach Rank 13 with the Sonar Station to unlock a chance to earn additional Deep Engrams from completed activities. Efficient Angler – Catch fish while a Fish Pond is at its maximum catch bonus to unlock the chance to have Bait returned when catching a fish.

– Catch fish while a Fish Pond is at its maximum catch bonus to unlock the chance to have Bait returned when catching a fish. Forgotten Treasures – As a fireteam, complete three jobs within a single Salvage activity to get a chance to earn additional Deep Engrams when using a key in Salvage or Deep Dives.

– As a fireteam, complete three jobs within a single Salvage activity to get a chance to earn additional Deep Engrams when using a key in Salvage or Deep Dives. Deepsight Salvaging – Defeat each unique boss in Salvage to get guaranteed Deepsight Resonance on your first craftable weapon earned from the Sonar Station focusing each week.

– Defeat each unique boss in Salvage to get guaranteed Deepsight Resonance on your first craftable weapon earned from the Sonar Station focusing each week. Deep Sea Locksmith – Deafeat each unique Deep Dive boss to get a chance to earn a Deep Dive Key when you use a Salvage Key.

– Deafeat each unique Deep Dive boss to get a chance to earn a Deep Dive Key when you use a Salvage Key. Dive Station – Successfully complete an encounter at the Abuss depth in a Deep Dive activity to unlock an ammo crate containing Special and Heavy ammo that will be hidden in Deep Dive activities.

What are Secret Triumphs in Destiny 2?

Secret Triumphs are Triumphs that are simply not known when the new Season launches in Destiny 2. They are usually tied to secret activities that will be unveiled later in the Season, and Bungie keeps the details hidden so as not to spoil anything for players.

