How to Get The Appetence Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 & What the God Roll Is

Season 23 is officially live in Destiny 2, and as one would expect, new weapons have arrived in the game. One of which includes a brand new Legendary Stasis Trace Rifle called The Appetence. Obtaining this weapon has proven to be a challenge for some players. So today, we’re discussing how to get The Appetence Trace Rifle & determine its God Roll in Destiny 2.

Getting The Appetence In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

The Appetence, alongside the other Season of the Wish weapons, can only drop from specific activities in the game—specifically, the new Seasonal activities, Riven’s Lair and The Coil. At the end of these activities, you have a slight chance of having the gun drop when looting the chest. The same applies for when you complete the Seasonal story line.

Completing these activities also rewards you with Wish Engrams, which you can use at the Helm to focus for better rolls of the gun after you obtain it at least once. Focusing the gun allows a higher chance for a better roll or Deepsight versions of the gun, since it can be crafted.

The Appetence Trace Rifle God Roll Explained

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Our first Legendary Stasis Trace Rifle has a very impressive perk pool to work with for PvE activities. While there are an abundance of different rolls and builds you can work with, we feel two specific perks can really benefit almost any Stasis build.

The God Roll you should be looking for is Demolitionist and Headstone.

Demolitionist grants 10% Grenade energy on every kill, while precision kills with the gun will generate a Stasis crystal thanks to Headstone.

At this point in the game it’s universally known that anything with Demolitionist is always a fantastic addition to one’s arsenal, and for Stasis builds, having more Grenade energy means more overall synergy for the build. On top of that, more Stasis crystals from Headstone also works wonders for most builds since they involve shattering said crystal.

Overall, this is a very powerful addition for Stasis-based builds and a must-have gun for the Season.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the The Appetence Trace Rifle & its God Roll in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 posts down below.