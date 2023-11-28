How To Get The Supercluster Shotgun & God Roll Explained In Destiny 2

Season of the Wish has arrived in Destiny 2, and with it comes a new suite of weapons for Guardians to plunder. This Season features a brand new Slug Strand Shotgun called the Supercluster.

However, some Guardians are confused on how to obtain it. So today, we’re discussing how to get the Supercluster Shotgun & determine its God Roll in Destiny 2.

How To Obtain The Supercluster Shotgun In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

This Season features multiple ways to obtain the new Seasonal loot.

The three sources of obtaining the Season of the Wish weapons are as follows:

Riven’s Lair

The Coil

Progressing through the Seasonal Story

Completing either of these activities will grant you a chance at obtaining the Supercluster Shotgun. When you obtain it at least once, you can head back to the Helm and visit Riven, whom you can sped your Wish Engrams with and focus for the gun. Focusing the gun will allow you to have better chances at obtaining the God Roll you’re searching for, or acquiring Deepsight versions of the gun.

Speaking of God Rolls…

Supercluster Shotgun God Roll Explained

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Being a slug Shotgun, the Supercluster has a unique perk pool to work with. Specifically, it could go one of two ways: Being a range monster in PvP, or a DPS machine for PvE. That said, its perk pool leans more towards DPS machine for PvE.

With that in mind, the God Roll you should be looking for is Reconstruction and Surrounded/Vorpal Weapon.

Reconstruction will automatically reload the gun and overflow it from reserves when it is stowed. Meanwhile, Surrounded grants a 40% increase in damage when three or more enemies are in close proximity to you. Surrounded is a monster perk to have on a close-range weapon like the Supercluster, but a safer alternative is Vorpal Weapon, which gives a flat 20% buff against boss enemies.

This weapon may not dethrone the Heritage Shotgun as the DPS king of Slug Shotguns, but it’s a fantastic alternative for those who don’t Raid very often.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Supercluster Shotgun & its God Roll in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 posts down below.