How To Get The 2023 Festival Of The Lost Memento in Destiny 2

Festival of the Lost has finally gone live in Destiny 2, and with it comes a brand new Memento. Otherwise known as the Lost Memento, this special item is only available for the remaining duration of Festival of the Lost, and will be unavailable afterward. With that in mind, it’s time to discuss how to get the Lost Memento in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Lost Memento: Unlock Requirements and More

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

To unlock the Lost Memento, you’ll need to complete three hidden steps located in the Twilight Triumph of the Festival of the Lost Triumph screen shown above.

Step 1: Complete the Fallen Saber Strike while wearing the Clovis Bray Mask.

Step 2: Kill 100 enemies on Neomuna while wearing the Nimbus Mask.

Step 3: Perform 25 Finishers on enemies in any Legend Haunted Lost Sector while wearing the Tormentor Mask. It doesn’t need to be in a single run.

These new masks can be found in the new Festival of the Lost event card, where you’ll need to complete various but simple tasks like killing Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors. Afterward, when you complete the Twilight Triumph, you will immediately be rewarded with the new Lost Memento.

Like the other Mementos currently in the game, you can only hold one at a time and must apply it to one of your crafted weapons. The shader that coincides with the Lost Memento is the Twilight Keepsake shader; or, as Destiny 1 veterans will refer to it, the “The Super Black” shader.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

To obtain more copies of the Lost Memento, you’ll need to complete runs of Haunted Sectors and acquire “Eerie Engrams.” You can decipher these Engrams with Eva Levante back at the Tower, where you will have a “chance” for a Memento to drop from it.

Unfortunately, the drop rate seems to be pretty low, and when you do acquire one, you need to immediately use it on one your guns. Otherwise, you can’t earn anymore, as you can only hold one in your inventory at a time.

That’s everything you need to know on how to acquire the Festival of the Lost Memento in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest guides below, and feel free to take a look at some of our lists covering topics like the best Raid Bosses in the game.