Every season in Destiny 2, multiple new currencies are introduced to the game. Last season, we saw Deep Dive Keys, and now, in season 22, we have Witch Keys. Witch Keys are used to obtain more loot when completing the new seasonal activity, Savathun’s Spire. However, some players need clarification on how to acquire these keys properly. So today, we’re discussing how to farm Witch Keys in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Witch Keys Farming Methods

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Like other seasonal keys, Witch Keys can be obtained by completing any activity in Destiny 2, so there isn’t really a best strategy for obtaining them. Instead, it all comes down to which farming method you prefer and are most willing to use to get them.

For example: If you Raid often, you are better off farming quick Raid encounters like Kalli from the Last Wish Raid, or the Security encounter in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid. PvP players, meanwhile, are better off running through quick game modes like Momentum Control or Mayhem if they want keys quickly.

For those who don’t Raid but still play other PvE activities, running through the Vanguard OPs playlist will be your best option. Most of them can be completed in ten minutes or less depending on your team, and can net you the same number of keys as any of the other activities listed above.

Just remember that you can only hold five keys at a time, and when you hit the cap, you must use them. Otherwise, you won’t be able to obtain anymore until you spend them.

And that’s all you need to know about farming Witch Keys in Destiny 2. You might have other questions or topics you need help with though, so be sure to take a look at our other guides and articles tied to the game down below.