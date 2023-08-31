Seasons in Destiny 2 usually bring multiple types of currencies for Guardians to farm. In Season of the Witch, Guardians must obtain “Offerings” so they can participate in the new Altar of Summoning activity to acquire sweet new loot. However, the means of obtaining these Offerings aren’t specified. So today, we’re discussing how to farm Offerings in Destiny 2.

Farming Methods For Offerings In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Like Witch Keys, Offerings can be obtained from any activity in the game. There are three types of Offerings, depicting of a separate tier for the reward and difficulty for the Altar of Summoning activity.

Feeble Offerings: Tier 1

Robust Offerings: Tier 2

Powerful Offerings: Tier 3

All three Offerings can be obtained by completing any activity in the game. This is good and bad, as it doesn’t narrow down a proper strategy for acquiring them efficiently. In the end, it comes down to whatever activity you “prefer” to farm.

Players who Raid often will have a much easier time, as they can choose to farm quick Raid encounters like Kalli from the Last Wish Raid or the final boss of the Deep Stone Crypt Raid, Taniks. Each of these encounters can take less than five minutes to complete, undeniably making them the best places to farm Offerings.

Image Source: Bungie.net

However, not every Guardian can partake in Raids, nor do they want to grind more PvE activities when they prefer PvP. If you fall under these lines, here’s some methods for you.

PvP players should stick to what they do best and play quick PvP activities like Clash, Mayhem, and others like them. Most games end within eight to ten minutes, making it a decent farm for Offerings if you can tolerate the current sandbox.

Image Source: Bungie.net

Finally, for players who don’t want to play PvP but can’t Raid, then the Vanguard OPs playlist will be your safest option. Most Vanguard OPs can be completed within ten minutes and aren’t too challenging, and more importantly, require the least amount of effort compared to the other methods above.

How To Use Offerings In Destiny 2

Offerings are only used in one activity in Destiny 2, Altars of Summoning, which can be found in the Helm this season.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

When you load into the activity, you’ll walk up to the pillar you see in the image below to “make” a offering. You’ll have the choice of which Offering you wish to provide, each representing a different level of difficulty.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

A reminder that you can hold up to 99 copies of each Offering, so you don’t need to pay attention to how many you hold for the most part, compared to other currencies where you can hold five at a time “cough cough Witch Keys.”