How To Align the Communications Array in Destiny 2

With the arrival of Season of the Deep in Destiny 2, you’ll find yourself jetting off to Titan. Mama Sloane needs help, Guardian, so put your best armor on and get ready to fight. As you make your way across the familiar structures on Titan’s inky surface, you will run into a potential problem. You will need to align the communications array to get things working properly, and in this guide, we will show you how.

How to get all Dishes Aligned in Season of the Deep

While playing through The Descent mission, you will come across four different consoles that need to be aligned. The good news is that this is quite easy. First, head down the stairs at the front of the room and look to the left. You will find a power cell that you can place in the machine.

Now, it is time to get all the dishes aligned. Do not get distracted by the screens in the room. These are actually something of a red herring. Instead, focus on the consoles with the holographic dishes coming out of them.

Start at the left, and interact with the console. Doing so will move the array ninety degrees. On the console will be a small display. It will show one red triangular line and one red cone. Keep turning the array until that line turns blue by matching up the cone with it, which means the array is aligned. Make your way from left to right, and when all the dishes are aligned, you are good to go.

Once you have that done, continue through the missions and prepare for some of the most fun you will have in Destiny 2. When the mission is complete, prepare to start getting to grips with the new Artifact mods that you will be unlocking this season.

