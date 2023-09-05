Destiny 2 Fang of Ir Yut : How To Get Legendary Scout Rifle & God Roll, Explained

Crota’s End is the latest Raid to be reprised in Destiny 2. With its reprisal comes a slew of returning weapons, including The Fang of Ir Yut Scout Rifle. What was once an Arc weapon, now transformed into a Strand gun, The Fang Of Ir Yut was a powerful Scout Rifle in the old days. Whether or not it will live up to its former glory remains to be seen. So today, we’re discussing how to get The Fang Of Ir Yut Scout Rifle & determine its God Roll in Destiny 2.

Getting Fang Of Ir Yut Scout Rifle in Destiny 2

The Raid weapons in the Crota’s End Raid have a fixed drop location, meaning they can only be obtained by completing specific encounters within the Raid. The Fang Of Ir Yut Scout Rifle can only drop by completing the first or second encounters, The Abyss, or The Bridge. It isn’t a guaranteed drop, as there is other loot in the pool, but completing either encounter will warrant a chance of acquiring the gun.

Image Source: Bungie.net

When you obtain at least one copy of the gun, you can spend twenty Spoils of Conquest at the Sword of Crota vendor to get more copies for a better roll. However, keep in mind that if you purchase more copies, they will not drop with a deepsight activation. Only by earning one normally by completing either The Abyss or The Bridge will grant you a chance at a deepsight version of the gun.

Fang Of Ir Yut Scout Rifle God Roll

Rapid-fire Scout Rifles are in a tricky spot in the current sandbox. They aren’t bad to use by any means, but there are definitely better options. Competing with the likes of the Taraxippos, the first Strand Scout Rifle, The Fang Of Ir Yut has a vast perk selection that doesn’t favor one particular activity. Instead, its perks allow it to be utilized in both activity styles, making the gun much more valuable. With that in mind, the Fang Of Ir Yut God Roll you should be looking for is Rapid Hit and Kill Clip.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Rapid Hit will increase the gun’s reload speed after securing some precision hits and stacks five times. Meanwhile, Kill Clip grants a 20% increase in damage when you reload after a kill.

This combo is a match made in heaven and is fantastic for basically every activity you bring it in. Increasing the reload speed of the gun allows you to get kills more often, reload to activate Kill Clip, and get more kills with the damage bonus. Whether it’s PvE or PvP, this gun will shred down anything it sees with ease with this combo.

For the Barrel, Magazine, and Masterwork, extra reload speed and range will work best here. Thus, the best choices will be Hammer-Forged Rifling for the Barrel, Flared Magwell for the Magazine, and a range Masterwork.