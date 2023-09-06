Destiny 2: How To Get The Song Of Ir Yut LMG & God Roll Explained

The Crota’s End Raid has returned from Destiny 1 and has been reprised in Destiny 2. Along with a slew of returning armor and weapons is the powerful Arc LMG, the Song of Ir Yut. This was a powerful heavy weapon in the early days of Destiny 1, but never got the chance to shine due to sharing the same slot as Gjallarhorn back then. Now, with new perk upgrades and sandbox changes, this weapon may become essential for powerful Arc builds. So today, we’re discussing how to get the Song of Ir Yut LMG & determine its God Rolls in Destiny 2.

Getting The Song Of Ir Yut LMG In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Like the other Crota’s End Raid weapons, the Song of Ir Yut LMG only drops from two encounters within the Raid: The Abyss, or by defeating Ir Yut, The Deathsinger. It isn’t a guaranteed drop, but with the Raid being farmable for the entirety of Season 22, it’s very likely you’ll get it after a few attempts.

After obtaining at least one copy of the gun, you can also spend some Spoils of Conquest to buy more copies from the Sword of Crota Vendor when you finish the Raid. It costs twenty Spoils per purchase, and you cannot obtain Deepsight versions of the gun from this method.

Song Of Ir Yut LMG God Rolls Explained

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

LMGs are arguably the least used heavy weapon in PvP activities, so we’ll only be discussing the PvE God Roll.

For PvE, the God Roll you should be looking for is Demolitionist and the new perk Sword Logic. Demolitionist grants 10% Grenade energy for every kill you get with the gun and automatically reloads the weapon when you get a kill with a Grenade. Meanwhile, Sword Logic grants a damage bonus when defeating enemies and gives a higher bonus if you beat a stronger enemy like an Orange or Yellow-bar one.

A lot of Guardians might be excited that the LMG has access to Target Lock, which gives increased damage when sustaining damage on a single target. However, if they’re looking for something similar to the Retrofit Escapade LMG, which is mainly a damage-dealing weapon, they’ve come to the wrong place due to the Song of Ir Yut’s slow fire rate.

Luckily, it more than makes up for it with its ad-clear potential via the perk combination listed above. Arc Titans who excel at throwing Grenades will love this gun.

Luckily, it more than makes up for it with its ad-clear potential via the perk combination listed above. Arc Titans who excel at throwing Grenades will love this gun.