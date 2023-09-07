Destiny 2: How To Get The Oversoul Edict Pulse Rifle & God Roll Explained

We’ve turned many weird things into a gun in Destiny 2 — Oryx’s heart, Rhulk’s staff, and now, Crota’s Oversoul. Specifically, it’s been transformed into the Oversoul Edict Pulse Rifle. However, some players need clarification on how to acquire it. So today, we’re discussing how to get the Oversoul Edict Pulse Rifle & determine its God Rolls in Destiny 2.

Getting The Oversoul Edict Pulse Rifle In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Ironically, you don’t obtain the Oversoul Edict Pulse Rifle by defeating Crota in the Crota’s End Raid. Instead, the weapon will only drop by completing the Bridge encounter or defeating Ir Yut, The Deathsinger. Completing either of these triumphs will not guarantee a drop of the gun though, as other loot can also be obtained. However, given that the Raid is farmable for the Season, running each of these encounters a few times will eventually drop the gun.

If you obtain at least one copy of the gun, you can also purchase more copies via the Raid vendor after you defeat Crota with your Spoils of Conquest currency.

Oversoul Edict Pulse Rifle God Rolls Explained

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

In terms of perks, the Oversoul Edict has a vast selection of good perks to work with that are viable for both PvE and PvP activities.

For PvE, the God Roll you should be looking for is Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie. Demolitionist grants 10% Grenade energy for every kill you get, and automatically reloads the gun when you get a kill with a Grenade. Adrenaline Junkie, meanwhile, grants a damage bonus to the gun when you get a kill with a Grenade, stacking five times.

This combo quite literally goes hand in hand with one another as the essence of the combo revolves around Grenade kills, which isn’t difficult for most top-tier PvE builds. This weapon will work very nicely with them. Voltshot is also a solid secondary pick if you don’t want Adrenaline Junkie.

For PvP, the God Roll you should be looking for is Keep Away and Headseeker. Keep Away grants extra range, reload speed, and accuracy if there are no enemies in close proximity, while Headseeker increases your next precision shot after landing multiple non precision hits on a target.

Headseeker was massively buffed last Season, allowing Pulse Rifles to very easily two-burst opposing players. With the extra stat buff via Keep Away, the Oversoul Edict will very quickly jump the leaderboards this Season.

You’ll want extra range and reload speed for both PvE and PvP in regards to the Barrel, Magazine, and Masterwork. Thus, the best options are Smallbore for the Barrel, High-Caliber Rounds for the Magazine, and a range Masterwork.

And that’s everything you need to know on how to get the Oversoul Edict Pulse Rifle & determine its God Rolls in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our other guides down below, as they can help you do everything from nab other useful gear to take down challenging bosses.