Destiny 2 – How to get the Epochal Integration Hand Cannon – Parting the Veil Quest Guide

After a long wait, the Epochal Integration can be obtained by Guardians in Destiny 2. Originally appearing in the Lightfall trailer, the weapon was delayed but arrived in the Season of the Deep. To get it, you will need to complete the Parting the Veil quest, an extension of the Lightfall campaign. As such, make sure you have completed the Lightfall campaign and have access to Nimbus as the destination vendor on Neptune.

How to get the Epochal Integration

Parting the Veil – Step 1

Image by Twinfinite

Up First, you need to acquire some Vex tracking data by killing Cabal enemies on Neomuna. The easiest place to do this is at Ahimsa Park. Cabal will always spawn here, and there are regular Cabal-based public events to farm. It won’t take long; you only need 10 Vex Tracking Data to drop.

Step 2 – more Vex data

Image by Twinfinite

Now you must go to Maya’s Retreat to acquire some Vex Data. You’ll be familiar with this place as you pass through it in the campaign and the Hypernet Current Strike. Head to Liming Harbor and then make your way to the eastern side, where there is a gap in the cliff. Head down that route, across the two bridges, and up into the cave system in front of you. Here, you will need to fight a lot of Vex. If you are having trouble finding the route, just track the mission via the Quests tab in your main menu.

Image by Twinfinite

There will be three Harpies with shields floating around a Vex information conduit. Waves of enemies will spawn that you need to clear out, then one Harpy shield will drop. Kill the Harpy and repeat the process. When everything is dead, interact with the Vex conduit to grab the information.

Step 3 – even more Vex data

Image by Twinfnite

Now it is time to make your way to the Irkalla Complex. This can be found in the Zephyr Concourse and, once again, is easy to get to if you track it. Head inside and follow the waypoint, and you’ll end up repeating the same route you took at the end of the Lightfall campaign to get to the Calus fight.

When you get to the spot where you fought the tanks and the waves of Cabal, you will find another Vex Data Conduit. Repeat the same process as before, killing the waves and taking out the Hydras. When that is done, interact with the Vex Data Conduit, and it is time for the next step. A mission banner will appear in the back of the arena, and it will be time for a proper fight.

Step 4 – tales of Tormentors

Image by Twinfinite

This next step leads to a Tormentor fight, so equip weapons that you feel comfortable using. Remember, you’ll want to land crits on the shoulders to break both of them, then start lamping him in the chest. Because I am cheap, I just used Osteo Striga so I can dodge all the ads and still do tick damage to the Tormentor.

First, you need to actually get to the fight. Make your way through the bunker tunnels, and just follow the exact same route as you did in the final campaign mission. First, drop down the huge shaft and then make your way through the tunnel. If you had a waypoint to track the mission, this would be very easy. Go right, right again, left, and then drop down through the floor.

You will come to a purple observation room, and if you look at the left side, you will see a tunnel near the roof. Jump up into it, and follow along. If you come to a vent, just smash it with your weapon and keep going. Eventually, you will come to a room filled with odd-looking chairs and consoles. Interact with the active console, listen to the message, then kill the Taken that spawn in.

Drop down to the very bottom level of the room and then take the route through the service tunnels. You will come to the large room beneath the Veil, and this will start the Imprint of Nezarec boss fight. This guy is, frankly, a pain in the ass. He is not an easy small Tormentor and is instead one of the big chunky guys. I tore him apart with the Osteo Striga, a Swarm, and a couple of grenades.

Remember to keep your distance so he cannot grab you, and dedicate some time to clearing adds so that they don’t gang up on you.

The final steps

When that fight is over, make your way back to the Pouka Pond on Neptune, where you get your Strand powers from. Interact with the table there to get your Epochal Integration Hand Cannon. You will also get access to an additional Aspect for your class. Best of all, you don’t need to repeat this on your other classes.

Because running around and chasing Tormentors can be stressful, make sure you unwind with some time spent fishing in one of Destiny 2’s many scenic spots.

