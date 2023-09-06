Destiny 2: How To Get The Abyss Defiant Auto Rifle & God Roll Explained

Auto Rifles are in an OK spot in the current sandbox of Destiny 2, but aside from a few outliers, they don’t get the chance to shine in most activities. However, with the arrival of the Crota’s End Raid, the Abyss Defiant Auto Rifle might be the saving grace that Auto Rifles have been looking for, especially with an expected nerf to the Ammit Auto Rifle coming in the future. So today, we’re discussing how to get the Abyss Defiant Auto Rifle and determine its God Roll in Destiny 2.

Getting The Abyss Defiant Auto Rifle In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

There are only two places in the entire game that will reward you with the Abyss Defiant Auto Rifle, the Abyss encounter, and the Crota encounter in the Crota’s End Raid. Completing either of these encounters will give you a chance at acquiring the gun, but not a guarantee. That said, the Crota’s End Raid is farmable for the remainder of Season 22, meaning you aren’t locked out from obtaining new loot every time you finish a fight in the Raid.

It will be a pain at first, but if you can obtain at least one copy of the gun, you can also spend your Spoils of Conquest currency to buy more copies in search of a better roll. Keep in mind, if you’re searching for deepsight versions of the gun, you can’t buy them with Spoils, only by completing the above encounters.

Abyss Defiant Auto Rifle God Roll Explained

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

To our surprise, the Abyss Defiant Auto Rifle was blessed with a fantastic perk pool for both PvE and PvP activities.

For PvE, the God Roll you should be looking for is Reconstruction and Incandescent. Reconstruction will automatically reload and overflow the magazine over time while it is stowed. Meanwhile, Incandescent will scorch nearby enemies on every kill.

This combo is perfect for a Scorch Solar build since the magazine will be overflowed (roughly to about 60-70 bullets in a single magazine), and you can spray down and scorch enemies with ease thanks to Incandescent: a top-tier combo, especially this Season with the focus on Anti-Barrier Auto Rifles.

For PvP, the God Roll you should be looking for is Zen Moment and Target Lock. Zen Moment will increase the gun’s stability the longer damage is sustained on a target, while at the same time, Target Lock will increase the weapon’s overall damage the longer damage is sustained.

Essentially, this combo is a match-made in heaven for a high-impact Auto Rifle, as it can now shred opposing Guardians with fantastic stability and increased damage. This weapon very quickly dethrone the Ammit as the best Auto Rifle in the game.

Luckily, the Barrel, Magazine, and Masterwork will stay the same for both PvE and PvP God Rolls, as you’ll want extra range in general for both setups. Thus, you’ll want Hammer-Forged Rifling for the Barrel, High-Caliber Rounds for the Magazine, and a range Masterwork.

And that's everything you need to know on how to get the Abyss Defiant Auto Rifle & understand its God Rolls in Destiny 2.