Is There a Third-Person Mode in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0? Answered

Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person shooter game where you will immerse yourself in the dangerous life of a mercenary named V. Although CDPR has made it clear that the title will feature first-person mode, some players still wish the developer would add a third-person mode. With the release of the version 2.0 Update, the hope of seeing this most requested feature has arisen among fans once again.

Unfortunately, despite the high demand, the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update does not add a third-person mode to the game. The only time you can escape from V’s first-person point of view is when you’re riding a vehicle.

One possible reason why CDPR doesn’t implement a third-person mode is because it’ll be a huge undertaking. While developing the game, the developer designed the gameplay with a first-person view in mind.

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

That means many of V’s movements can be rather exaggerated in order to make their actions clear to the players. If CDPR added a third-person mode, they would need to add new animations and other things to ensure V’s model didn’t look strange. I suggest watching this short but funny video if you want to see how strange V can look in a third-person POV.

However, if you still wish to play Cyberpunk 2077 using a third-person mode, you can try installing JB – TPP third-person mod from NexusMods. The mod is still a work in progress, but you can already try it out. There doesn’t seem to be any problem if you’re only exploring the city, but I can’t guarantee things won’t go wacky if you enter a gunfight.

Although version 2.0 does not add a third-person mode, the update still offers many new things to the game. If you’re curious, you can read our 7 biggest changes in Cyberpunk 2077 article to find out what you can expect from the update.