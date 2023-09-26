Cyberpunk 2077: Is There a Difficulty Achievement & Trophy? Answered

After what’s not far off a decade long wait, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out for players around the world. Since Night City is incredibly full of things to do, hitting 100% completion is going to take a long time. If you’re also looking to get all 1000G on offer or the platinum trophy, here’s everything you need to know about whether there is a difficulty achievement or trophy in Cyberpunk 2077 that would require more than one playthrough.

Is There a Difficulty Achievement & Trophy in Cyberpunk 2077?

You’ll be happy to hear that, no, there is not a difficulty achievement of trophy in Cyberpunk 2077. There’s only one in each list for completing the game, which is called The World and asks you to do no more than “complete the main storyline.” It’s a gold trophy and is the only one of that rarity in the game.

While there are some trophies and achievements that are awarded for completing the main quests and meeting certain significant characters, most of them are completionist based.

To get the platinum or all the GamerScore, you’ll have to complete most of the side quest paths, complete all the side stories that focus on individual characters, buy all the vehicles in the game, find all fast travel dataterms, and hit the max street cred level.

Therefore, while there is no difficulty achievement or trophy, it’s clear that getting 100% of them will take a long time and a lot of exploration. At least you’re not going to have to play through the game a second time on a higher difficult though. You don’t have to worry about difficulty at all though, thankfully,, from a completionist standpoint.

Does Phantom Liberty Have a Difficulty Achievement or Trophy?

In addition to that, with the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion, there’s no new difficulty-related trophy or achievement either. This means that you can get all of the achievements simply by playing through Phantom Liberty on the easiest difficulty with no repercussions.

This is great news for all the trophy hunters out there, though you should still keep in mind that you’ll need to spend some time collecting everything you can in the game and checking out all of the side quests.

That’s everything you need to know about whether there is a difficulty achievement or trophy in Cyberpunk 2077. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our wiki guide once it is out or search for Twinfinite.