Cyberpunk 2077: How to Change Difficulty

After years and years of waiting, Cyberpunk 2077 is here, it’s real, Keanu Reeves is indeed breathtaking. The game will send you through Night City to unravel a corporate conspiracy and also to complete lots of side quests that will put you in lots confrontations against the city’s most undesirable people. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering how to change the difficulty in Cyberpunk 2077. Let’s get into it.

Changing Difficulty in Cyberpunk 2077

Changing your difficulty fortunately is pretty easy in Cyberpunk 2077 but keep in mind it does have some impact on your game aside from the obvious of… changing the difficulty.

To change the difficulty, press the View (Xbox) or Touchpad (PS4/PS5) buttons to open up the Pause Menu and then go to Settings.

From there, select the Gameplay tab and then at the very top of the Accessibility section you’ll be able to find the Game Difficulty option. From here select whichever you like, you can change it at any time.

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

You won’t need to worry about a difficulty trophy or achievement being messed up, so feel free to change it as often as you like.

Keep in mind that the difficulty impacts the amount of experience points you get while playing Cyberpunk 2077. So if you’re having an easy time, consider cranking it up to level up even faster.

But again, because you can change it any time you like, don’t be afraid to experiment with different settings and see which one is most efficient for you as you play through the game’s various story missions and side quests.

All Difficulty Options in Cyberpunk 2077

There are a total of four difficulty settings in Cyberpunk 2077, as listed below:

Easy: The right choice for players who just want to sit back and enjoy the story. Combat will not pose a challenge.

The right choice for players who just want to sit back and enjoy the story. Combat will not pose a challenge. Normal: Enemies will have all the tools at their disposal to take V on, but for the most part, only enemies at a higher level will prove a significant challenge.

Enemies will have all the tools at their disposal to take V on, but for the most part, only enemies at a higher level will prove a significant challenge. Hard: Combat will be a substantial challenge. The effective use of Perks, cyberware, combat gadgets and consumables will be essential to survival.

Combat will be a substantial challenge. The effective use of Perks, cyberware, combat gadgets and consumables will be essential to survival. Very Hard: Buckle up for a serious challenge. Careful character development and clever use of items, game mechanics and the environment will be necessary to help V make it on the streets of Night City.

For most players, we’d recommend starting with Normal difficulty as that provides the most balanced gameplay experience. Combat is somewhat challenging, but should be manageable for the most part. Again, you can always tweak the difficulty settings from the menu if you find the game is too easy or too hard.

That's all you need to know about how to change difficulty in Cyberpunk 2077.