Phantom Liberty Casino: Can You Win Every Round of Roulette? Answered

The Phantom Liberty DLC brings a slew of new set pieces to Cyberpunk 2077, and one of the most memorable is crashing a party at the Black Sapphire Hotel and Casino. During this section, you’re tasked with buying time for some espionage-related cyber scanning by playing a game of roulette with some twins. However, you might be wondering first and foremost if you can win every round of roulette in Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Roulette: Is it Randomized?

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

On that front, we have good news and bad news for you.

The good news is that it is actually possible to win every round of Roulette in Phantom Liberty. You can potentially bet on the right color every time and walk away with all of the Twins’ chips, which you can then cash in on to pad your pockets with Eurodollars for the rest of the DLC.

But then, there’s the bad news: This segment is at least somewhat randomized, so your chances of winning every round are the same whether you go in with specific choices in mind or select your color at random. Not only that, but it functions like a normal roulette game wherein a 0 can result in no one winning, rendering your decision null and automatically keeping you from attaining a perfect game.

Best Patterns to Try With Phantom Liberty Roulette in Cyberpunk 2077

It’s a bit of a bummer, but fret not. After some trial and error, we found a specific pattern that seems to lead to a perfect game of roulette in Phantom Liberty more often than not.

With the pattern listed below, we managed to get two perfect games out of five where we walked away with as many chips as possible. These choices didn’t impact the outcome of the mission either, so you don’t need to worry too much about sacrificing the Twins’ opinions of you for a flawless round of gambling.

Round Number Color You Should Choose Round 1 Black Round 2 Red Round 3 Black Round 4 Black Round 5 Red Round 6 Black Round 7 Red Round 8 Red Round 9 Red

Once again though, we this segment is entirely randomized, so the above isn’t guaranteed to succeed. Bear this in mind, and give it your best shot at the tables.

Hopefully this cleared up if you can win every round of roulette in Phantom Liberty.