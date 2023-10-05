Best Relic Perks in Phantom Liberty: Which Relic Perks Should You Choose for Your Build?

The Phantom Liberty DLC for Phantom Liberty brings a slew of worthwhile changes to the game, with one of the biggest being Relic Perks. Unlocked after you start the expansion, this new Perk branch features some truly game-changing abilities in exchange for hard to find leveling resources. Given how much time it can take to find every Relic point though, you might want to know which Relic Perks are the best in Phantom Liberty based on your build.

Luckily, our guide has all the answers you need.

What Are the Best Relic Perks in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty? Explained

There are a total of nine Relic Perks you can unlock in Phantom Liberty via the use of Relic Points. Three are considered the core Perks and cost three Relic Points each, while the other six are unlockable for one Relic Point after you unlock the Core Perk tied to them.

While Vulnerability Analytics is arguably the best Relic Perk overall, the other Perks that will be the best for you to unlock are based entirely on your build. Some are tailored more toward melee and Body-focused builds, while others only shine when paired with a Reflexes or Cool-centric character tailored toward stealth.

We’ve broken down which Perks you should choose based on a given build down below. Do note that you won’t be able to get all of the Perks we’ve recommended unless you take the time to find some or all of the Restricted Data Terminals scattered throughout Dogtown, as only 6 Relic Points are given to you during the DLCs story.

Best Relic Perks for Body Builds (Gorilla Arms or Unarmed, Shotguns, and Blunt Weapons)

If your build it centered more around the Body Attribute, you can’t go wrong with Jailbreak and Vulnerability Analytics Perks.

Jailbreak opens up some new abilities for arm modifications through its related Perks. For Body builds, the Limiter Removal Perk is the way to go, as it allows Charged Attacks with Gorilla Arms to knock down any enemies within range. Through this, you can quickly incapacitate a group of foes and open tougher enemies up to a beat down.

Vulnerability Analytics, meanwhile, highlights weak spots for you to hammer with attacks to deal extra Crit Damage and trigger an AOE EMP blast. Through this, your damage dealt to enemies can go through the roof, especially if you opt to unlock the Machine Learning Perk that becomes available after unlocking this Core Perk.

Best Relic Perks for Reflexes Builds (Blades, Assault Rifles, and Sub Machine Guns)

Reflex Builds are a little more nuanced, as the Perks you’ll need to unlock are more spread out based on your weapon and playstyle of choice.

For a Blades-centric build, Vulnerability Analytics and Machine Learning are the way to go. They’ll allow you to slice away at weak points, increasing the overall damage you can deal to any given enemy.

You can likewise unlock Jailbreak and Spatial Mapping if you use Mantis Blades to add a crippling effect to your Leap Attacks. In addition to incapacitating your foes, this will also increase their dismemberment chance for 10 seconds, making your character way more deadly against lone enemies and mobs alike.

Best Relic Perks for Cool Builds (Handguns or Sniper Rifles, Throwing Knives, and Stealth)

Next up are the best Relic Perks for Cool builds in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Vulnerability Analytics and Machine Learning once again lead the pack, as both will be highly useful when paired with the precise aim inherent to using Pistols, Sniper Rifles, or thrown weapons.

For stealthier Cool builds though, Emergency Cloaking and Sensory Protocol are godsends. The former’s boost to Optical Camo’s effectiveness can help you remain undetected far longer, while the latter is great if you don’t have or want Optical Camo to play into your build. They really shine when paired together though, as it becomes difficult to ever be detected by enemies once they’re unlocked.

Best Relic Perks for Intelligence Builds (Netrunner, Monowire, and Smart Weapons)

Intelligence builds are the outliers when it comes to their best Relic Perks, as Emergency Cloaking and Sensory Protocol stand out as the must-have options.

Both allow for more covert Quickhacks, which can turn most any encounter into less of a frantic firefight and more of a tactical puzzle. They’ll likewise ensure you never face too much danger and that your squishy Netrunner doesn’t meet an untimely end.

For more aggressive Intelligence builds though, Jailbreak and Data Tunneling are solid picks. They allow Monowire users to spread Quickhack effects to enemies hit with the same swipe that hits an infected enemy. when paired with the right Quickhack, this can decimate entire scores of enemies in no time flat.

As for Smart Weapon Users, Vulnerability Analytics and Machine Learning are easy winners as they’ll create Weakpoints for your guided barrages to home in on.

Best Relic Perks for Technical Abilities (Grenades, Explosives, and Tech Weapons)

Last but not least are the best Relic Perks for Technical Abilities builds.

In general, most any build tied to this attribute will want to prioritize Vulnerability Analytics and Machine Learning. Explosions and charged shots alike can decimate weakpoints, sending your overall damage through the roof. The EMP effect of destroying weakpoints likewise pins foes down in a hail of damage effects, clearing rooms and battlegrounds in no time flat.

You can likewise jump on the Jailbreak and Launch Capacity Override Perks to add a charge to your Projectile Launch System, increasing the number of ordinances you can fire off at peskier opponents.

And that's everything we have to share regarding what the best Relic Perks are based on your build in Phantom Liberty.